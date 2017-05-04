6 Swimsuits to Help You Downplay Broad Shoulders

Courtesy
ALI PEW
May 04, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

When you have broad shoulders, the last thing you want to do is make them look even wider. Now that it's swimsuit season, the goal is to find pieces that draw attention away or distract from the area. That means finding one-pieces with curve-accentuating side cut-outs that can soften an athletic upper or asymmetrical tops (aka one-shoulder styles) that break up the neckline. Not exactly sure where to start? We did the work for you and rounded up the most flattering swimsuits that can downplay broad shoulders. From cute scalloped one-shoulder bikinis to minimalist cut-out one-pieces, shop the seven best suits on the market.

VIDEO: Winter Isn't Coming: Summer Style Tips From Sophie Turner

 

1 of 6 Courtesy

One Shoulder Cutout 

Araks $325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Plunging Bikini

Matteau Top, $120; matchesfashion.com. Matteau Bottom, $120; matchesfashion.com

3 of 6 Courtesy

High Neck One Piece

Norma Kamali $200 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Floral Triangle Neckline

Zara $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

One Shoulder Two Piece

Marysia Top, $175; avenue32.com. Marysia Bottom, $175; avenue32.com

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

One Strap One Piece

J. Crew $125 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!