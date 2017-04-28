The Top 7 Swimsuits That Eliminate a Muffin Top

Alexis Parente and Lashauna Williams
Apr 28, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

One of the worst (and most prevalent) swimsuit issues is a too-tight one- or two-piece that spotlights bulges or creates muffin tops. The goal is to seek out a flattering suit that 1) fits, and 2) smooths and skims. You’ll find it in a high-waist two-piece in which the bottoms hit at or above the navel. This gives the hip area some coverage and lets you sidestep the problem all together. But if you prefer a one-piece, look for a style that strategically gathers around areas you’d like to gloss over with ruching, draping, or a tie belt. 

We did all the work for you and found the best of the best in the swimwear market, from sculpted two-pieces (check out Gigi Hadid on the beach) to sleek maillots. Now you can hit the shore comfortably and confidently in one of these seven suits that will camouflage muffin tops and bulges. 

 

Flagpole

Take the minimalist approach with this colorblock bikini.

Lisa Marie Fernandez

The drawstring at the waist on this adorable one-piece nips in your midsection.

Zimmermann

Try a high-waist bikini in a flattering bordeaux shade.

Marysia

Girlie scalloped edges elevate the classic silhouette of this two-piece.

Norma Kamali

This cobalt two-piece gathers in all the right areas and shows a modest peek at the waist. 

Camp Cove

Embrace your inner Taylor Swift in this gingham set.

Eres

The fold-over style, the high-waist silhouette, and the ruched detailing make these the most flattering bottoms ever.

