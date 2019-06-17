The Best Swimsuits For Hard-To-Fit Body Types

Image zoom Rawpixel/Getty Images

Let's just call it like it is: swimsuit shopping can be rough. Finding a swimsuit that fits your body and makes you feel your best often feels next to impossible when shopping in a store or online. If you’re tall, petite, plus-size, are looking for swimsuits for large busts, or any combination of the above, the search is even harder.

Luckily, swimsuit shopping these days isn't as bad as it used to be. There are brands that create options for all body types, and thanks to the internet, there are a variety of options to choose from. That’s right — you can entirely avoid the dreaded in-store dressing room try-on complete with fluorescent lights if you really want to. Below, check out some amazing options for every difficult-to-shop body type.

If You’re Tall/Have A Long Torso...

For tall people, one-piece swimsuits can feel constricting, and high-waisted bikinis are usually, well, not quite high-waisted enough. The same is true even if you’re not tall, and just have an extra long torso. Luckily enough, there are more swimsuits made for people with longer-than-average limbs and torsos than ever before. Websites like ASOS and J.Crew offer tall and long torso-specific options that alleviate some of the common issues with too-short swimsuits, so don’t be afraid to Google those specific terms when on the hunt for the right suit.

If You’re Plus-Size...

If you’re plus-size and searching for a swimsuit, I have good news: There are more cute plus-size swimsuit choices than ever these days. And they’re not all the boring tankini-and-skirt combination that has been thrown at plus-size shoppers in the past. Brands like Eloquii and Swimsuitsforall are changing the game when it comes to seriously cute, seriously size inclusive swimwear. If you’re plus-size and haven’t ordered a new swimsuit in a while or have been avoiding it, it might surprise you to see how many options are available now. Whether you’re looking for a traditional bikini or a super sexy one-piece, there are thousands of cute pieces for you out there to shop.

If You Have Big Boobs...

It doesn’t matter if you’re straight size or plus-size, if you have big boobs, shopping bathing suits by cup size instead of traditional clothing size will change your whole life. And you don’t even have to go to any type of specialty shop to find an option that works for you. A ton of mass retailers are selling bikini tops and swimsuits by cup size now (with and without underwire). While there’s lots of ultra sexy swimwear out there for people with bigger busts, you don’t have to worry too much about your swimsuit tops looking like bras, either. There are options on all ends of the modesty spectrum, and a lot of them are actually stylish.

If You’re Petite...

There’s no need to panic just yet about swimsuit season if you’re on the shorter side as there are a ton of suits out there designed specifically with petite people in mind — and at all price points, too. If you’re petite with a smaller chest, try checking out petite-specific bikinis and one-pieces. If you’re petite with a larger chest, try pairing a petite bikini bottom with a bikini top made with underwire and/or shopping by cup size. If you’re somewhere in between, I suggest starting with affordable, mix-and-match bikinis that give you options to play around with to find your perfect fit. Plus, luckily enough for you there are a ton of swim brands that are known for smaller cuts.

