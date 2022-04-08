These Under-$35 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Are Climbing Up Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart
For more than half the year, my swimwear collection lives under my bed. There is simply no room for it in my 500-square-foot New York City apartment, so when the time comes to pull out my swimsuits and cover-ups ahead of summer, I take up the opportunity to donate some of my older styles and grab a few new pieces for the season. This year, Amazon is stocked with incredible cover-ups, and I found six best-selling ones for under $35.
The list includes classic long-sleeve cover-up dresses, as well as sheer sarongs and sleeveless dresses. Together, the options have thousands of five-star ratings, and they've each earned a spot on Amazon's best-selling swimwear cover-ups list — that's how you know they're good. Keep scrolling through to check out my under-$35 cover-up picks for summer 2022.
Ekouaer Sheer Sarong
A sarong is one of the most versatile cover-up options you'll find, and the $13 Ekouaer Sheer Sarong is no exception. You can wear it as a skirt with a side knot, tie it as a halter top, or drape it over your shoulders for sun protection. The Ekouaer sarong comes in 41 colors and patterns, and is made from machine-washable polyester, which one shopper said is "soft and comfortable on the skin."
Jeasona Crochet Dress Cover-Up
If you're looking for slightly more coverage, go for the Jeasona Crochet Dress, which has elbow-length sleeves and an asymmetrical hemline. It's the fourth best-selling cover-up on Amazon with nearly 12,000 five-star ratings. You can choose from six colors, including four neutrals and two bright shades. A reviewer noted that they "got so many compliments" when they wore this cover-up dress.
Adreamly Pom Pom Trim Kaftan Chiffon Cover-Up
For a more whimsical fashion moment, the Adreamly Kaftan Cover Up has pom poms along both the hemline and arm openings. Available in 26 colors and patterns, the cover-up dress has a V-neckline, wide sleeves, and an asymmetrical hemline. According to one shopper, the kaftan is "lightweight, easy to pack, and looks very stylish."
Ekouaer Three-Quarter-Sleeve Beach Cover-Up
Not only is the Ekouaer Three-Quarter-Sleeve Cover-Up a number-two best-seller, it's also on sale for $22. The popular dress has a V-neckline with a collar, chest pocket, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a high-low hemline. Choose from over 45 colorways and sizes S through 3XL. One reviewer even said it has a "high-end, sophisticated look."
Elescat Sleeveless Beach Dress
If you prefer a sleeveless cover-up, consider adding the Elescat Sleeveless Beach Dress to your cart. It's made from a blend of cotton and polyester that a shopper confirmed is "not clingy or see-through," and it comes in 38 colors and patterns, including florals, tie-dye, and abstract prints. The best part is its versatility; you can wear it over a swimsuit at the beach and dress it up with heeled sandals for a night out.
Blooming Jelly Chiffon Shirtdress Cover-Up
Another shirtdress option, the Blooming Jelly Chiffon Cover-Up features a textured polka dot pattern and comes in 16 color options. It has a button closure on each arm opening, so you can either keep the sleeves long or roll them up. One reviewer shared it "wasn't too warm in the heat," while another said "it's surprisingly very well made for the price." The second shopper also said you can wear the cover-up "as a casual dress with sneakers" since "it's thick enough and not see-through."
