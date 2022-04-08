These Under-$35 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Are Climbing Up Amazon's Best-Sellers Chart

Blooming Jelly Chiffon Shirtdress Cover-Up

Another shirtdress option, the Blooming Jelly Chiffon Cover-Up features a textured polka dot pattern and comes in 16 color options. It has a button closure on each arm opening, so you can either keep the sleeves long or roll them up. One reviewer shared it "wasn't too warm in the heat," while another said "it's surprisingly very well made for the price." The second shopper also said you can wear the cover-up "as a casual dress with sneakers" since "it's thick enough and not see-through."

