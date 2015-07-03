Swimsuit and Cover-Up Pairings for Every Body Shape

Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Jul 03, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

It's easy to pair off two must-have pieces and call it a "perfect pairing," but during the summer, no other combo comes close to this classic twosome: swimsuits and cover-ups. They may have found one another mostly out of necessity, but the duo has come out on top as the ultimate shoreside staples.

But not all are cut from the same cloth. We waded through the pool of one-pieces, bikinis, caftans, tunics, and cover-up dresses and matched them up to make your search even easier. What's more, we targeted five body types and found the right suit and cover-up to address each concern.

Got a diminutive frame? Or a large bust? We've got you covered—literally. Shop our pairings in the gallery, ahead.

PHOTOS: Swimsuit and Cover-Up Pairings for Every Body Shape

1 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a bigger bust...

Make underwire your BFF for the best kind of support. Give yours a sexy edge with exterior boning coated in black neoprene (Triangl, $89; triangl.com) and neutralize it with a breezy outerlayer (Basta Surf, $192; bastasurf.com) that cinches below the bust for the most flattering effect. 

Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a bigger bust...

Go for a retro look with a balonette bra and high-waist bottoms (Marysia, $159 each; marysiaswim.com). As for the cover-up, look for one stripped free of frills to avoid adding unnecessary volume. Our pick—this slimming striped Mango shirt dress ($45; mango.com). 

3 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a bigger bust...

Underwire applies to one-pieces as well—look for one built with support and lift (J. Crew, $118; jcrew.com). Forego halter straps to avoid neck strains and discomfort. Top it off with a sleek white tunic (Tory Burch, $135; toryburch) that can be paired with pretty much any suit in existence. 

Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a smaller bust...

Contrary to popular belief, a too-padded bikini top can be off-putting. Instead, look for ones that are double-lined—they offer a tiny boost (plus coverage) without being conspicuous. This set (Omnia top, $95; omnia.com. Omnia bottom, $80; omnia.com) isn't only double-lined, but reversible, too. Show it off with a crochet cover-up (Joe Fresh, $39; joefresh.com). 

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a smaller bust...

Dial up the drama (read: bulk) with flirty voluminous ruffles (H&M top, $10; hm.com. H&M bottom, $10; hm.com). Neutralize a too-girly vibe with a classic all-American silhouette, like these ivory denim overalls dress (Alexa Chung for AG, $375; stylebop.com). 

Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a smaller bust...

In the same way that your goal is to draw attention away from an area you want minimized, bolster a small bust by making it the focal point. So take the plunge with a deep-V halter one-piece (Calypso St. Barth, $159; calypsostbarth.com). Treat it like a bodysuit and have it double as a top with a pair of cut-offs (American Eagle, $45; ae.com). 

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

If you're bigger on bottom...

Do two things with one look: 1) Divert attention with bright top (Aerie, $23; ae.com), and 2) Aim for more coverage with high-rise convertible bottoms that can be adjusted to suit your needs (Aerie, $15; ae.com). Genius, right? Finally, carry the hot pink hue over to a bright summery caftan (Calypso St. Barth, $195; calypsostbarth.com).

Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

If you're bigger on bottom...

Draw the eye upward with a distracting (in a good way, we promise) navel-plunging one-piece (Mikoh, $208; mikoh.com). And if you dare, continue to show off the girls with only a sarong as your cover-up (Mikoh, $62; mikoh.com). 

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

If you're bigger on bottom...

Look for bikini briefs with adjustable ties to customize the amount of coverage you need (Eres, $450; net-a-porter.com). Match your suit with a breezy kaftan of the same aesthetic. This Eres one ($550; net-a-porter.com) features a drawstring for a flattering waist-cinching effect.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a long torso...

Shorten your bod with a top that covers more of a surface area, unlike say, a teeny-tini string bikini. Our pick: This geomtric Tori Praver suit ($110 for top; toripraverswim.com. $106 for bottom; toripraverswim.com) that you can show off through this ethereal see-through maxi (Zara, $40; zara.com). 

Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a long torso...

Another way to shorten a torso is to abruptly interrupt long, lean lines. To do that, seek out suits (Topshop, $60; topshop.com) with contrast horizontal panels that cut across the midriff. Counter a loud suit with a solid low-maintenance dress (Madewell, $70; madewell.com).

Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a long torso...

Pile on the horizontal stripes with subtle prints. Start with this nautical-inspired chain-print bikini set (Giejo top, $120; shopgiejo.com. Giejo bottom, $105; shopgiejo.com) as a foundation and layer with a sheer cotton gauze striped maxi (Lemlem, $245; lemlem.com).

Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a short torso...

If you're active and petite, embrace your sporty side with an athletic piece (Flagpole Swim, $380; net-a-porter.com). Plus, cut-outs help accentuate curves and fake the illusion of height. Couple your sporty suit with an equally playful romper. Our pick: this  pair of petite-fit shortalls (Topshop, $70; topshop.com).

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a short torso...

Remember: The more skin you show (within reason), the longer your frame will look. A good way to reveal glimpses of skin in an unexpected way is with a wrap bikini (Lisa Marie Fernandez, $385; net-a-porter.com). Style it with a mini T-shirt dress with a dangerously low (read: sexy) back (Azure Skies, $20; aritzia.com).

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

If you have a short torso...

Elongate with thin vertical stripes (chunky ones can overwhelm). Solid & Striped one-pieces (158; solidandstriped.com) also boast a deep scooped back and a high-cut leg-lengthening silhouette. Let the stripes peek through a sheer lightweight cotton-voile shirt dress (Heidi Klein, $225; net-a-porter.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!