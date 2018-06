1 of 7 Maria Valentino/MCV Photo (4)

SWEET & SOFT

WHY WE LOVE IT

If you were starting to yearn for springtime, well, here it is, in its more lighthearted (and prettiest) incarnation. Floaty, boudoir-inspired silks in chiffon and satin feel as gentle as a breeze as they swirl around the body in sherbert shades. This is warm-weather dressing at its best—fluid, unstructured, and effortless.



HOW TO WEAR IT

There's an innocence to these feel-good textures and pastels, so be subtle with makeup and hair. Try a slick of lip gloss and a center part—no braids, curls, or ballerina buns, please! Resist the urge to pile on accessories (a pendant or headband is OK), and opt for metallic sandals as a foil to the airy look.



Photos: (left to right) Nina Ricci, J. Mendel, Carolina Herrera, Giorgio Armani