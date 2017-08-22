Chic Sweatpants You Can Actually Get Away with in School

Back when I was in college, I used to be so unmotivated for early morning classes. That was the time when I just wanted to curl up, eat a great meal, and watch some TV. But I found the dread was mostly in thinking about what to wear at a time when my thinking wasn't very clear.

How many of us have ever made a fashion decision at 6 a.m. and regretted that decision by 1 p.m.? We've all been there, especially when we're on a quest to be comfortable and yet cute. Well, we think we've found the solution to this problem.

Sweatpants are nothing new—they've been around for ages, but we've seen a real emergence of sweatpants that are not only comfortable (duh!) but actually cute. Try pairing the with a trendy shirt and cute jacket (like the image above) or even pair with cute heels as we've seen on trendsetters such as Bella Hadid.

Taking these pants out of the gym and to the street is probably one of my personal favorite fashion trends in recent years. But don't think of your dad's ratty old sweats. Think: sleek, elongating, and muted hues that work great with cute separates. Scroll down to shop some of our faves.