11 Bras Made For Sweater Weather

Alexis Parente
Nov 15, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

It's finally sweater weather, and that means no worries about unflattering lumps and bumps ruining your outfit. No need to stress about matching your straps, and you can also confidently whip out those bras with see-through fabrics.

When we're wearing cozy knits, we have the freedom to wear all of the pretty designs we usually hide in the back of our intimates drawer because the chunky, winter fabrics are much more forgiving than thin T-shirts. That's why we rounded up eleven beautiful bras with support and comfort for you to wear this winter under your favorite sweaters. Go ahead and elevate your bra collection with our favorite styles!

Cosabella Mesh Contour Bra

Want something else besides another lace bra? Change it up with a mesh contour style.

$65
Stella McCartney Lola Bra

With a three piece cup, the Lola Adoring Underwire bra will give you incredible support.

$140
Heidi Klum Intimates Masquerade Muse Plunge

Lace, bows, and ruching create the feminine touches on Heidi Klum Intimates Masquerade Muse Contour Plunge bra.

$65
Aerie Lightly Lined Bra

In need of a classic bra, try this rugged green lightly lined T-shirt bra. You will never want to take it off.

$23 (Originally $45)
Gap Lightly Padded Bra

With a front closure and lace detailed wings, this lightly padded bra will be super comfortable under all your sweaters.

$20 (Originally $43)
La Perla Wisteria Off-white Leavers lace underwired bra

'Tis the time to treat yourself to a classic La Perla lace-underwire bra.

$260
Hanro Emina Balconette Bra

Everyone needs a lace balconette bra. Hanro’s Emina will give you a gorgeous shape while still feeling comfortable bra.

$124 (Originally $148)
Triumph Essence Luxe Bra

Made up of different lace designs and silk, the Essence Luxe is a full-coverage bra with a little lift.

$88
Araks Lola Bra

The bare-minimum support and fabric in this design make for a simple yet beautiful mesh, underwire bra.

$125
Wolford Rose Lace Bra

A beautiful rose-taupe, lace bra will be a great addition to your lingerie drawer.

$225
Lonely Triangle Underwire Bra

Here's the perfect bra to hide under your comfy sweater, but we still want to show off this marigold stunner to the whole world!

$63

