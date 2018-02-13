Forget everything you thought you knew about evening wear. Those super feminine tank tops and frilly blouses you have always paired with skirts are taking a backseat this year. Designers at New York Fashion Week have been pairing knit pieces (turtlenecks, hoodies, you name it) with dreamy evening wear pieces. And we are here for it.

Under the creative direction of Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, Oscar de la Renta managed to mix the brand's regal aesthetic with the ease and comfort of a casual sweater.

Brandon Maxwell showed sweaters with ball gown skirts and sparkly pants (Gigi Hadid closed the show in a hooded knit paired with a crystal-embellished tulle number).

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen are known for creating undeniably chic pieces for The Row. But for the Fall 2018 collection, the designers ventured into evening wear for a split second with a voluminous skirt. And yes, it was paired with their beloved classic sweaters, too.

Scroll down to see exactly how it's done.