Sweater Girls

1 of 9 Imaxtree (4)

REASONS TO LOVE IT

This season sweaters came out of their shells, with styles ranging from striking work ensembles (Marc Jacob's teal V-neck sweater and pencil skirt) to dramatic evening outfits.



HOW TO WORK IT

Slide into a sweater that lands just below the stomach, or tuck a long, skinny one into a skirt and toss on a belt. If drawing attention to your tummy makes you squirm, wear a curve-hugging fisherman's sweater over a dark skirt. Chunky knits are an ideal counter point to floaty fabrics like silk or feminine textures like ruffles or fringe. Don't shy away from matching sweaters and skirts: Monochromatic looks are chic and flattering. Skirt lengths range from just above the knee to floor-dusting. Those with muscular calves should skip skirts that hit below the knee, which highlight the widest part of the lower leg.



Photos: (left to right) Dries Van Noten, Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Chanel