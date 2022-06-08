Amazon's Best-Selling Bikini Is This $34 High-Waisted Set That Gives Shoppers a "Confidence Boost"
For those of you who don't typically show off a ton of skin, wearing a bikini can feel intimidating. But if you're interested in giving the swimsuit style a shot, Amazon shoppers have found one option they can't get enough of; Suuksess' High-Waisted Bikini Set is the best-selling bikini on Amazon, and it starts at just $34.
The popular bikini set comes with high-waisted bottoms and a cross-front top and is available in sizes 4 through 18. The bottoms have ruching across the front and a full-coverage back, while the top has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, built-in padding, and a fabric tie. They're both fully lined and made from a soft and comfortable blend of polyester and spandex that dries quickly.
Shop now: $34; amazon.com
The bikini set also comes in 29 color combinations, so regardless of your personal style, you'll be able to find a version that works for you. There are solid-colored options, sets with one solid-colored piece and one patterned one, and options with matching prints on both the top and bottom. It's no wonder so many people are adding this bikini set to their carts.
More than 12,600 Amazon shoppers have given the bikini set a five-star rating. One shopper, who "never loved two-pieces," called the bikini "so flattering" and said they're "never buying one-pieces again." A second shopper felt "sexy but not self-conscious" in the swimsuit, while a third said it gave them a "confidence boost."
Another reviewer mentioned the "suit is great for plus-sized ladies," since the cups can "hold in" a larger bust. A customer also confirmed the straps "don't dig into your arms," which is important if you're planning to wear the bikini for a full day at the beach or by the pool.
This best-selling bikini set would make a great addition to your summer wardrobe, so treat yourself to a color — or two — before the hottest days of the year arrive.