Support the U.S.A.

bluerdenim.com Luxury jeans designed in Portland, Ore.— skinny, high-rise, boy-cut, and more— sold at lower-than-luxury prices (starting at $98). Get $5 off your next purchase when you send in an old pair, which are then cleaned, restored, and given to someone in need.
Oliver & Adelaide
oliverandadelaide.com Check out locally made, impeccably crafted baby toys, furnishings, and clothing. Each piece, such as a hand-dyed wool bunny rug, is made to last a lifetime.
Stylesaint
stylesaint.com Stylesaint looks to its thousands of fashion-forward members for inspiration for its superbly constructed, direct-to-consumer line. Produced in small runs in L.A., a new collection is fabricated every six weeks.
Thrive home furnishings
thrivefurniture.com Midcentury-modern-inspired pieces at moderate prices, all manufactured in L.A. Sleek sofas start around $1,200 (all items ship for free) and come with an incredibly generous 365-day return policy.
Bluer Denim
