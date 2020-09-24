This Popular Supermodel Trend Is on Its Way to Replacing Leather Jackets
It’s golden hour in New York City and you’re just about to head to Joe & The Juice to meet really hot man Jacob Elordi. You reach for your oversized crew neck but think no, we matched in that yesterday. Instead, you consider maybe throwing on a baseball hat but think ah no, we also matched in that yesterday. So what exactly do you wear to look hot for your hot date without twinning entirely (although it’s very in vogue)? A leather blazer, of course. Also, this whole entire hypothetical situation really only works if you’re also a supermodel named Kaia Gerber. Sorry.
Gerber has been wearing the biggest fall trend from last year, leather blazers, for some time now. But her recent outing in the city with a hot man while wearing a now sold-out one by Frame x Imaan proves the trend is definitely here to stay — and that it can totally hold its own next to six-foot-five eye candy.
Emily Ratajkowski is another model who was spotted wearing a leather blazer recently. Unlike Gerber, Ratajkowski swapped out combat boots for a pair of classic Ugg mini boots. Much like leather jackets, leather blazers have range. They’re clearly a go-to that looks good with anything from sweats to jeans, except they’re a little easier to throw on since they’re less heavy and structured with no zippers or frills to weigh you down. And if you’re Hailey Bieber, you can wear an oversized one long enough to count as a dress.
If you need further proof of the leather blazer’s reign, check any fashion retailer or website. Every brand from Frame to Nanushka to Vince has its own take. While the trend does cost less than a leather jacket, it’s still not cheap. Thankfully Nordstrom and Amazon have tons of faux versions that look just as good for under $100. Mango also makes a trendy version for just $80 and, chances are, Katie Holmes might just wear it with the brand’s joggers she was recently spotted wearing with a tweed blazer.
So, while the Kaia Gerber date situation isn’t necessarily the most relatable, her outfit is definitely attainable. You can easily just throw on a leather blazer over everything and be on your way anywhere with some edge, even if it is to just Joe & the Juice.
Shop the supermodel-approved trend that’s well on its way to replacing leather jackets below.
Frame 70s Leather Blazer
Shop now: $1,098; frame-store.com
BB Dakota Serious or Not Faux Leather Blazer
Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com
Theory Peaked Lapel Faux Leather Blazer
Shop now: $425; nordstrom.com
Nanushka Cancun Vegan Leather Blazer
Shop now: $585; nordstrom.com
Blanknyc The Nightingale Faux Leather Blazer
Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com
Blanc Noir Hooded Moto Blazer with Faux Leather Sleeves
Shop now: $179; nordstrom.com
BGSD Crystal Lambskin Leather Blazer
Shop now: $270; amazon.com
Tanming Casual Lapel Leather Blazer
Shop now: $71; amazon.com
Mango Pockets Structured Blazer
Shop now: $80; mango.com
Stand Studio Ariana Leather Blazer
Shop now: $600; verishop.com
Vince Leather Double Breasted Blazer
Shop now: $1,295; verishop.com