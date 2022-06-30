Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, and Every Supermodel Owns This Sneaker That's on Sale Early for Prime Day

 It’s now under $75 and selling fast.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Published on June 30, 2022

Reebok Early Amazon Prime Deal
Photo: Getty Images/InStyle

Before Adidas Sambas took over, Reebok was the supermodel sneaker of the moment. While Sambas are no doubt the official sneaker of the summer, Reebok's popular sneakers are still everywhere. Gigi Hadid and Dakota Johnson have both recently been spotted in the popular Club C 85 that was impossible to find in stock a couple months ago — and now it's on sale for under $75 on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day starts on July 12, but there are hundreds of fashion deals that have started early, one of the most note-worthy being on Hollywood-approved Reebok sneakers. The popular Club C 85 isn't the only style on sale, either. There's the timeless leather sneaker that Sydney Sweeney and Katie Holmes have been spotted in, which is also under $75. If you prefer more of a platform, the Classic Renaissance sneaker is now just $51 and features the kind of chunky sole that first started the dad shoe craze years ago. But the very best deal is probably on Reebok's Princess sneaker, which has over 23,000 near-perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers and is now just $37.

While supermodels prove that wearing an affordable and casual white sneaker is part of the off-duty uniform, Reebok is also known for the kind of sneakers you can actually work out in too. The Harman Run sneaker is a great option for more casual runs and is now just $50. The Nano X1 Cross Trainer is for more intense workouts and has been majorly marked down from $135 to $97. But once again, as the Hadids and all of Hollywood have proven, they'd also work just as great outside of the gym with a pair of jeans and a crop top. Now is the best time to stock up, since they've been impossible to find in stock for months.

Also, with summer vacations finally picking up after years of feeling like they were a lifetime away, the Club C or Princess sneaker are the perfect all-purpose shoes to pack and wear everywhere. They'll go with everything in your suitcase and be comfortable no matter what you're doing. Celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid have already been spotted wearing similar pairs on the Amalfi coast, clearly proving that the supermodel sneaker is not just here to stay, but here to travel as well, and it's likely to fly off the shelves far before Prime Day arrives.

Shop the early Amazon Prime Day deals on supermodel-loved Reebok sneakers, below.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker

Early APD supermodel sneakers deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $73 (Originally $80); amazon.com

Reebok Princess Sneaker

Early APD supermodel sneakers deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $37 (Originally $50); amazon.com

Reebok Club C 85 Sneaker

Shop now: $70 (Originally $75); amazon.com

Reebok Classic Renaissance Sneaker

Early APD supermodel sneakers deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $51 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Reebok Walk Ultra 7 DMX Max Shoe

Early APD supermodel sneakers deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $50 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Reebok Classic Harman Run Sneaker

Early APD supermodel sneakers deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $50 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Reebok Nano X1 Cross Trainer

Early APD supermodel sneakers deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $97 (Originally $135); amazon.com

