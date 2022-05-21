Royals and Supermodels Always Make This Casual Sneaker Brand Look Luxe — and It's Secretly on Sale
What do Kate Middleton, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski all have in common? They love Superga sneakers — and you can snag a pair starting at just $46 right now.
The comfy shoes are even more affordable than usual thanks to an under-the-radar sale at Gilt. The members-only website is known for its major markdowns on luxury and designer items, and all you have to do is sign up with an email address to access the discounts. The site recently launched a summer sale including swimsuits, accessories, and bags from brands like Balenciaga and Frankies Bikinis — and in the midst of it all are about 30 pairs of Superga kicks, including some of our favorites, below.
Superga Sneakers on Sale
- Superga 2706 OG, White, $46 (Originally $69)
- Superga 2750 Cotu, Beige, $56 (Originally $85)
- Superga 2750 Cotu, Light Blue, $46 (Originally $65)
- Superga 2750 Cotu, Green Tie-Dye, $49 (Originally $75)
- Superga 2696 Cotu High-Top, White, $56 (Originally $85)
- Superga 2790 Platform, Rainbow, $60 (Originally $89)
While the specific white pair that royals and supermodels most often wear, the Superga Cotu 2750s, aren't included in the sale, there are similar options to choose from. The Superga 2706 OG shoes are nearly identical, except for an all-white tag and slightly different logo on the back heel; Bieber was spotted in them just last year. At $46, they're also one of the most affordable styles you can get right now.
Alternatively, the celeb-loved 2750 style is marked down in other colors like yellow, light blue, and a natural-dyed beige. They're also available in green, pink, and blue tie-dye options, as well as a black and gold star print.
Grab a pair of the brand's 2696 Cotu high-tops on sale, as well as fun platform options. This bubbly rainbow pair is perfect for adding a colorful twist to summer outfits without sacrificing comfort; they're also available in a more muted colorway.
Gilt's Superga sale ends next week, but these popular styles will likely sell out by then, so make sure to grab your fave pair for less while you can.