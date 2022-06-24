This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Is Up to 48% Off at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day

For years, supermodels have been wearing affordable sneakers from Superga. Emily Ratajkowski wears them with everything from sweats to sundresses, and she even designed her own line with the brand. Hailey Bieber has also worked as a Superga ambassador and is frequently spotted wearing the classic shoe. If you don't have a pair in your wardrobe yet, today is your lucky day: This sporty Superga style is on sale for 48 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $44 in this early Prime Day deal.

Available in two color combinations, the low-top sneakers have a canvas and leather upper, cushioned footbed, and a thick rubber outsole with traction to prevent you from slipping. The vintage-inspired shoes also have a lace-up closure for a customizable fit. They're available in sizes 6 through 10 — but given the low price point, some options are already starting to sell out, so we don't recommend waiting.

There are many ways to wear the color-blocked Superga sneakers this summer. For a casual look, style them with denim cutoffs, a graphic tee, and a tote bag. To dress them up, throw them on with a flowy midi dress, a jean jacket, and a crossbody purse. Either way, you'll look cool and stay comfortable.

If you prefer shoes with a simpler look, we're happy to report that the tried-and-true Superga Cotu Classic sneakers are on sale for 46 percent off in the black colorway. They're made from breathable canvas with a 1-inch rubber platform and the brand's logo on one side of the laces. Fun fact: Princess Diana wore these exact Superga sneakers back in 1997 at a speaking engagement in Angola. So, not only can you get a cute pair of shoes for just $35, but you can also channel your inner royal.

Whether you go for the sporty Supergas or the classic pair, now is a great time to take advantage of the sale prices. And be sure to check back in during the next few weeks for more early Prime Day deals.