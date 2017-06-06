9 Ultra-Chic Sundress and Sunglasses Combos for Summertime Festivities

Kim Duong
Jun 06, 2017

You might have to fact-check us, but do you know what goes great with a sundress? (Hint: The answer is sunglasses.) Consider it your fave sartorial couple. Your ultimate fashion combo. Your summertime OTP, if you will. When you’re out and about this summer, a breezy sundress and a pair of cooler than cool sunnies are really all you’ll need.

From of-the-moment retro shades to off-the-shoulder mini dresses, scroll through nine sundress and sunglasses combos for the ultimate summer wardrobe. Now all you need is a pair of killer summer shoes.

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

floral mini + rose-colored sunnies

Shop the look: Reformation dress, $218; thereformation.com. Krewe sunglasses, $255; krewe.com.

2 of 9 Courtesy

PICNIC GINGHAM + SUNNY SHADES

Shop the look: House of Holland, $420; net-a-porter.com. Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses, $198; matchesfashion.com.

3 of 9 Courtesy

SOFT DENIM DRESS + OLIVE-LENS SUNNIES

Shop the look: Sanctuary dress, $139; santuaryclothing.com. Barton Perreira sunglasses, $510; barneys.com.

4 of 9 Courtesy

ruffled mini + vintage-inspired frames

Shop the look: Reformation dress, $218; thereformation.com. Quay Australia sunglasses, $50; quayaustralia.com.

5 of 9 Courtesy

SOUTHERN CHARM + WHIMSICAL SUNGLASSES

Shop the look: Draper James dress, $360; net-a-porter.com. Gucci sunglasses, $550; matchesfashion.com.

6 of 9 Courtesy

MODERN SHIRTING + RETRO SHADES

Shop the look: Derek Lam 10 Crosby dress, $239 (originally $395); intermixonline.com. Acne Studios sunglasses, $205 (originally $320); ssense.com.

7 of 9 Courtesy

CORAL SLIP + TURQUOISE SUNNIES

Shop the look: Sanctuary dress, $119; sanctuaryclothing.com. Krewe sunglasses, $315; krewe.com.

8 of 9 Courtesy

STRIPED WRAP DRESS + BARBIE SUNGLASSES

Shop the look: Topshop dress, $90; topshop.com. Topshop sunglasses, $38; topshop.com.

9 of 9 Courtesy

OFF-THE-SHOULDER GINGHAM + HEART-FRAMED SUNGLASSES

Shop the look: k/lab dress, $24 (originally $58); kohls.com. Saint Laurent sunglasses, $275; matchesfashion.com.

