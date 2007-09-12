What to Look For “Light, water-based gels or liquids that won’t clog your
pores,” says San Francisco dermatologist Richard G. Glogau. “They should feel like
refreshing toners going on.” These high-alcohol formulas evaporate quickly
and leave minimal residue.
Application Tip Sunscreen slides around easily on oily skin, so make sure to reapply every hour.
Clinique Body gel SPF 15 sunscreen, $17.50
Kevin Cremens
Dry or Mature Skin
What to Look For Hydrating lotions containing antioxidants like grapeseed extract, green tea and L-ascorbic acid, which “can even out discoloration and boost SPF,” says Washington, D.C., dermatologist Tina Alster.
Application Tip To help active ingredients penetrate skin, press-don’t rub-it in.
DDF Moisturizing PhotoAge Protection SPF 30, $25
Kevin Cremens
Fair, Sensitive Skin
What to Look For Zinc and titanium oxide blocks are less irritating than
chemical ones because they sit on top of the skin. These aren?t the bright
white creams of the past. ?Today the minerals are micronized and nearly
transparent,? says N.Y.C. dermatologist Diane Berson, who uses Solbar sunblock on post-lasered patients.
Application Tip Use alone to avoid a reaction with other creams.
Solbar Zinc Sun Protection cream SPF 38, $12
Kevin Cremens
Dark Skin
What to Look For Clear sprays and gels made with the chemical sun filters
oxybenzone and avobenzone. Physical blocks, which consist of highly
reflective, chalky minerals like zinc and titanium oxide, can leave a gray,
ashy cast on dark complexions.
Application Tip To make sure you don?t miss a spot, apply clear formulas with small, circular motions all over.
Bull Frog Surfer Formula Gel sunblock SPF 36, $10.50
Kevin Cremens
1 of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4Kevin Cremens
Oily Skin
What to Look For “Light, water-based gels or liquids that won’t clog your
pores,” says San Francisco dermatologist Richard G. Glogau. “They should feel like
refreshing toners going on.” These high-alcohol formulas evaporate quickly
and leave minimal residue.
Application Tip Sunscreen slides around easily on oily skin, so make sure to reapply every hour.
Clinique Body gel SPF 15 sunscreen, $17.50
Advertisement
2 of 4Kevin Cremens
Dry or Mature Skin
What to Look For Hydrating lotions containing antioxidants like grapeseed extract, green tea and L-ascorbic acid, which “can even out discoloration and boost SPF,” says Washington, D.C., dermatologist Tina Alster.
Application Tip To help active ingredients penetrate skin, press-don’t rub-it in.
DDF Moisturizing PhotoAge Protection SPF 30, $25
3 of 4Kevin Cremens
Fair, Sensitive Skin
What to Look For Zinc and titanium oxide blocks are less irritating than
chemical ones because they sit on top of the skin. These aren?t the bright
white creams of the past. ?Today the minerals are micronized and nearly
transparent,? says N.Y.C. dermatologist Diane Berson, who uses Solbar sunblock on post-lasered patients.
Application Tip Use alone to avoid a reaction with other creams.
Solbar Zinc Sun Protection cream SPF 38, $12
Advertisement
4 of 4Kevin Cremens
Dark Skin
What to Look For Clear sprays and gels made with the chemical sun filters
oxybenzone and avobenzone. Physical blocks, which consist of highly
reflective, chalky minerals like zinc and titanium oxide, can leave a gray,
ashy cast on dark complexions.
Application Tip To make sure you don?t miss a spot, apply clear formulas with small, circular motions all over.
Bull Frog Surfer Formula Gel sunblock SPF 36, $10.50
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.