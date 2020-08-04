This Ultra-Flattering Swimsuit Sold Out in a Week, and It's Finally Back in Stock

When I was walking down my street in Brooklyn a couple weeks ago, I met a new neighbor because we were wearing the same exact Ganni dress. I guess that’s the risk you take when you buy into one of the biggest trends of the season from a major brand. But that’s less true when it comes to swimsuits, mostly because almost everyone is very particular about which ones they will and absolutely won’t wear.
Swimsuits are basically a tiny piece of fabric that is still considered clothing. Everyone’s body is different, and it only seems right that everyone has a vastly different opinion on what type of tiny piece of fabric they want to wear on their body for a day at the beach. Somehow though, Summersalt made the perfect one-piece (literally, the word ‘perfect’ is in the name) that everyone seems to agree on.
The Perfect Wrap One-Piece is Summersalt’s most popular swimsuit. When it was first released, it sold out in just seven days. One sold every minute until there were none left. And now it’s finally back in stock in sizes 2 to 22 and in six different colors, varying from leopard print to gingham.
What makes the eco-friendly one-piece so beloved is probably the flattering wrap style. The suit also has compression that makes everything stay in place, which is not usually the standard for cute swimsuits. The one-piece also provides full coverage on bottom with built-in soft cups for extra coverage on top. On top of all that, Jennifer Garner recently wore a one-piece by Summersalt, which means a Garner sighting in the Perfect Wrap One-Piece cannot be too far off.
And while I don’t foresee myself running down the block and seeing my neighbor in the same swimsuit as me, I wouldn’t be surprised if I spotted one or two of these ‘perfect’ one-pieces on the beach this summer — six-feet away from me, of course.
Shop the best-selling, flattering, and, well, perfect one-piece below before it inevitably sells out again.