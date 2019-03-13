This Brand Took 1.5 Million Body Measurements to Design the Perfect Swimsuit

Image zoom camimendes/Instagram

We thought we knew for sure what 2019’s biggest beach trend would be when we discovered the viral Amazon swimsuit. But now, it’s looking like another contender has entered the ring.

When swimwear newcomer Summersalt first launched The Sidestroke one-piece in 2017, it sold out almost immediately. Right away, would-be-buyers signed up to shop the suit upon restock, and the waitlist grew to a grand total of 7,250 people. Demand was so high, in its first year alone, the suit sold out 25 times.

This exact suit is loved by celebs like Camila Mendes, and influencers including Dylana Suarez, and we can see why. The crazy-flattering maillot features a bust-supporting one-shoulder strap and a cutout at the back, while diagonal panelling along the bodice defines your waist and comfortably holds in your tummy.

The suit’s firming powers come from its specially engineered fabric, which is made of recycled materials and offers five times more strength, and four times the compression of traditional polyester or Lycra. This suit’s widely flattering fit is no mistake — Summersalt took over 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women to ensure the absolute best possible fit.

The Sidestroke is Summersalt’s best-ever selling suit, and it has over 116 five-star reviews. “One word ladies, BUY!” writes one customer. “After I tried on my Sidestroke in Dragonfruit/Sangria, I was SO in love with the colors and quality. But most importantly, I felt beautiful and confident at my own bachelorette party on the beach.”

“And if that wasn't enough, I will be buying Summersalt suits again and again for their A+ customer service. My suit was literally one size too snug (cue panic!) and Sarah overnighted my new suit the day before we left for my bachelorette party. I've never had someone care SO much and my expectations were beyond exceeded. Summersalt is life-changing ladies!” she continued.

Now, the back-in-stock suit is available in 10 gorgeous options for your chicest pool dip yet. Shop the swimsuit people are lining up around to block to buy at Summersalt.com.

