Summersalt’s Inclusive Campaign Will Actually Make You Excited For Swimsuit Season

Image zoom Courtesy

Beach trips, pool hangs, possibly even a water park adventure: summer and swimming go hand in hand, which means that having a swimsuit — one you feel comfortable in and won't be tugging at throughout the day — is the ultimate seasonal must-have. Thankfully, Summersalt has us covered, not only offering bright, colorful bikinis and one-pieces that you'll shamelessly want to 'gram, but making sure these options come in a variety of sizes, too, ranging from a 2 to a 24.

Of course, none of that really mean anything unless you're able to see what these suits look like on women of all shapes and sizes. That's why the brand came out with its Every Body is a Beach Body campaign, which, according to a press release, is all about "promoting inclusivity and diversity." The photos show Summersalt's most coveted designs on muscular bodies, women who are plus-size, mothers, older women, and more. And the best part is that everything looks great on everyone (so we'll probably be going on a Summersalt shopping spree).

One look at these pics — some of which are included ahead — and it's nearly impossible not to feel excited for swimsuit season.

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy

Image zoom Courtesy