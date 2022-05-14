Amazon Created a Best-Dressed Guest Storefront Just in Time for Wedding Season
Now that Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, summer wedding season will be here before we know it. Given that many of us have spent the last couple of years limiting social interactions, you may have a lot more events than usual coming up. And if you could use new formal dresses, shoes, or accessories, Amazon has you covered with its just-launched wedding guest fashion storefront.
The new shop includes cocktail dresses, flowy midis, and black tie-appropriate gowns, as well as statement jewelry, evening bags, and versatile heels. Keep scrolling to check out our favorite under-$300 wedding guest fashion items available to shop on Amazon.
Shop 8 Wedding Guest Dresses at Amazon:
- Line & Dot Reese Cutout Dress, $69
- ASTR the Label Sleeveless Lace Fit and Flare Midi Dress, $89
- Rolla's Shelley Emmylou Dress, $119
- Rahi Leila Midi Dress, $133
- Sister Jane Homestead Midi Cami Dress, $165
- Norma Kamali Cayla Side Drape Gown, $174
- Baum Und Pferdgarten Aspen Dress, $279
- Amanda Uprichard Marrone Mini Dress, $290
You'll find options for weddings with all different dress codes. If you're looking for a timeless black-tie piece, go for the ASTR the Label Lace Fit and Flare Midi Dress. Available in eight colors and sizes extra small through large, the dress has a V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, a full lace skirt with a partial lining, and a zipper up the back. Despite its under-$100 price point, the dress "did not feel cheap whatsoever and was very fun and flattering," according to one shopper.
If you want something a little funkier, the Rahi Leila Midi Dress is the one for you. Made from lightweight chiffon in a purple tie-dye print, the long-sleeve maxi has a V-neckline, a round buckle on the front, and side cutouts that flow into the back. You could wear the dress with strappy heels and a clutch for a formal wedding, or dress it down with chunky heels and a crossbody for a more casual affair.
For a cocktail-attire party, the Amanda Uprichard Marrone Mini Dress is a beautiful option. It's made from 100 percent silk in neon pink with a halter neckline, a flattering tie detail on the waist, and an elastic waistband in the back. It would look great with a sleek hairstyle, statement earrings, neutral heels, and a compact shoulder bag.
Shop 8 Wedding Guest Shoes and Accessories:
- Lele Sadoughi Gold Bow Stud Earrings, $85
- Lele Sadoughi Pearl Azalea Gold Button Earrings, $125
- Staud Bean Bag, $137 (Originally $195)
- Badgley Mischka Kari Heeled Sandal, $145 (Originally $245)
- Lele Sadoughi Donut Freshwater Pearl Linear Earrings, $158 (Originally $225)
- Badgley Mischka Cher Pump, $225
- Ariel Gordon Jewelry Pearl Shoreline Necklace, $225
- Staud Tommy Beaded Bag, $250
Of course, no wedding guest look is complete without a fabulous pair of shoes, a stylish bag, and some jewelry to tie it all together. The Badgley Mischka Kari Heeled Sandals are the perfect sparkly-yet-understated shoes, and they're on sale for 41 percent off. Each pair has a 3.5-inch block heel, a jeweled strap across the top, and a matching jeweled ankle strap. You can choose from five colors, depending on if you're more of a silver or gold person.
In the bag department, consider this small textured purse from Staud, which is on sale for $137 in the beige colorway and can be worn three ways — as a shoulder bag, a wristlet, or a clutch. The leather purse has ruching across the front and back and a zipper closure to keep your belongings safe. You'll get a lot of wear out of this versatile option.
If you want to save on wedding-ready jewelry, too, these Lele Sadoughi gold and pearl drop earrings are going for 30 percent off. They're made from gold-plated brass with freshwater pearls on the end, and they would pair well with any other dainty gold jewelry in your collection. Especially if you're wearing a simple dress, these earrings are a great accent piece to bring the look together.
With so many dress, shoe, and accessory options in Amazon's wedding guest storefront, we're confident you'll find a combination that works for any event on your calendar this summer.