The Internet’s Favorite Headband Just Collaborated With the Internet’s Favorite Drink

There have been plenty of attempts at labeling different drinks “the new rosé,” but the truth is, the original refuses to be replaced. As the weather warms ups, people begin breaking out bottles of pink wine, and now, the makers of one of our favorites — aka Winc's Summer Water — has decided to celebrate rosé season in style.

In honor of National Rosé Day, which falls on June 8, Summer Water is partnering with a variety of fashion and beauty brands for a full “Week of Pink.” Each day, from June 3 through June 7, a different pink-colored capsule collection will be released, and items from Gorjana jewelry (June 5) and L*SPACE swimwear (June 6) are included in mix. However, it's the brand that's kicking things off on June 3 that has us most excited: the Lele Sadoughi x Summer Water collaboration is a pink version of that Insta-famous, pearl-adorned headband.

File this one under things we didn’t know we wanted, but definitely needed!

