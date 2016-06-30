4 Summer Travel Outfits to Take You from Work to Vacay

When you have a summer brimming with fun plans, like whirlwind weekend getaways, shoreside excursions, or weeklong vacations, the last place you want to be is at work behind a desk, in front of a computer on a Friday afternoon, counting down the seconds until you can peace (unless your job has this glorious, wonderful, happy thing called Summer Fridays). And if the only thing standing between you and paradise is the small matter of getting there, we highly suggest minimizing time wasted and maximizing efficiency with jet-setting outfits that can carry you from the office to the airport to the resort.

But since you can't very well wear sweats to the office (nor would you want to weigh your carry-on down with an extra set of clothes), the only solution is a look that's respectably polished, but still comfortable for an eight-hour journey. Our celebrity source of inspiration? Gigi Hadid, who recently upped her travel style game when she sparked sartorial envy with her ivory knit Victoria Beckham dress that she topped with an enveloping shearling-lined coat, a ladylike top-handle bag, and midi boots. Ok, the wintry extras might have been a little much, but the model was onto something here—thanks to the stretchy sweater fabric, her dress was snug and cozy without sacrificing style.

With that as our starting point, we pieced together four summer travel-friendly outfits and assigned them to different office dress codes, as in, different levels of dressiness. We went for airy silhouettes, smart layers to account for freezing cabin temps (that you can also shed once you reach your destination), and easy footwear to help you breeze through airport security. From knit dresses to slinky camis and white wide-leg jeans, find (and shop!) your next jet-setting uniform that's as chic as it is comfortable.

Dressy Level: Super Dressy

Got a power meeting in the morning and a flight in the afternoon? Take a style cue from Hadid and slip on a midi-length knit number that you can dress up even further with polished extras, like a longline blazer, a sleek bun cuff, and sleek slides.

Dressy Level: Just Dressy

Create a chic languid silhouette with a long lightweight tunic sweater (perfect for both excessively air-conditioned offices and freezing air cabins) and a pair of wide-leg jeans. Once you land, shed your cashmere to reveal a slinky slink cami underneath—voilà, an instant vacay outfit.

Dressy Level: Semi-Dressy

If you work in an office with a more liberal dress code, slip into an easy summery striped dress (mind the length—a longer hemline is definitely more work-appropriate) and pack on weekend-ready elements, like a cargo jacket, canvas espadrilles, and a messenger to hold all your travel essentials.

Dressy Level: Simply Dressed

Got a creative workplace? Sport an athletic streak with a bomber jacket and sneaks (just in case you need to sprint across the terminal to make your flight), but make sure to work in a neutral color palette to maintain a level of sophistication.

