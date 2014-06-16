Refresh Your Summer Style with Styling Tips from the 2014 Runways

Looks from the runways depict more than what to wear. They also show us how to wear them.

There are many elements beyond big trends, like similar silhouette shapes or common colors, to take in from the shows. And even if you can't shop off the runway (really, who can?), you can reinterpret styles to fit your wardrobe and odds are that the key pieces that you will need are already in your closet.

Take the Wes Gordon look (above, left). No, we're not talking about effortlessly draping a moto jacket over your shoulders (we bet you've already done that). Our eyes are on the skirt situation. The peek-a-boo hem gives the ladylike pencil skirt a bit of a sexy edge. Simply slip into a breezy skirt of a longer length and then top it off with a svelte pencil skirt.

If your jewelry box is calling for an update, we suggest you buy in twos. Wear the same bracelet on both arms to anchor your look—and have no fear of being too matchy-matchy, the Jil Sander runway (above, center) proved just how chic it can be.

The best kind of tips are those that bring life to a piece you just couldn't figure out—like the dress you realized was see through once you got home. To get some use out of it, simply layer the piece over a chic separates set à la the Maiyet runway (above, right). The airy fabric will top off a summery look with an ethereal edge while subtly showing some skin.

Other styling ideas surfaced in triples. Looks at Reek Krakoff, Chloé, and Maiyet (above, from left) showed us that you can clutch on to any type of handbag. Each girl was sent down the runway carrying large, spacious handbags as clutches—proving that straps, beyond being serviceable, can provide a decorative element too. An added bonus: you can show off an ornate top (like the structured shoulders on the Chloé shirt) while toting around a roomy bag. Plus, this approach will eliminate those they-take-hours-to-go-away strap marks on your shoulders.

For more tips on how to reinvent your wardrobe, click through the gallery. You'll learn how to make your most revealing pieces a bit more office-appropriate, the best way to work deep-diving necklines, new takes on crop tops, and more.