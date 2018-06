Summer Style A-Z

14 of 23 Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto. Roger Wong/INFphoto.com

P is for Print Over Print

Mixing prints and patterns is a very modern move, with a high degree of difficulty. But if you're careful to keep all your pieces in the same color family, like Kirsten Stewart and Whitney Port, you should be able to rise to the challenge. The results are thrillingly au courant.