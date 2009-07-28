Summer Style A-Z

A is for Asymmetrical Cocktail Dress
Billy Farrell/PatrickMcMullan.com; Courtesy of French Connection
B is for Black & White Panels
Narciso Rodriguez, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
C is for Coral Touches
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage; Time Inc. Digital Studio
D is for Denim Update
Bill Davila/Startraks Photo; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
E is for Easy Applicators
Time Inc. Digital Studio
F is for Fringe Noir
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images; Courtesy of endless.com; Time Inc. Digital Studio
G is for Global Accents
Louis Vuitton, IMaxTree; Time Inc. DIgital Studio
H is for Hippie Chic
Anna Sui, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio; chickdowntown.com
I is for Investment Pieces
Joyce Boghosian/The White House; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com; Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
J is for Jumpsuit
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
K is for Kaleidescope Prints
Marni, IMaxTree; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
L is for Lingerie-Inspired
Jody Cortes/WENN ;Time Inc. Digital Studio
M is for Messenger Bags
FlyNet; Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Target
N is for Neon Nails
Time Inc. Digital Studio
O is for Oversized Turquoise Rings
Jen Lowery/Startraks Photo; Time Inc. DIgital Studio
P is for Pendants
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Q is for Quick Style Updates
Burberry, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
R is for Rosy Cheeks
Anna Sui, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
S is for Sporty
Michael Kors, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
T is for Tiny Floral Prints
Cacharel, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
U is for Upper Cuts
Prada, IMaxTree; Courtesy of chickdowntown.com
V is for Violet Lips
Zac Posen, IMaxTree; Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Time Inc. Digital Studio
W is for Wedges
Bottega Veneta, IMaxTree; Courtesy of piperlime.com
X is for X-tra Long Cardigans
Charley Gallay/WireImage; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
Y is for Yellow (With Hot Pink)
Marni, IMaxTree; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com; fredflare.com
Z is for Zippers
Phillip Lim, IMaxTree; Courtesy of chickdowntown.com; urbanoutfitters.com
