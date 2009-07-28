Summer Style A-Z

Jul 28, 2009 @ 10:16 am
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, A is for Asymmetrical Cocktail Dress,French Connection dress
A is for Asymmetrical Cocktail Dress
Give your LBD a rest and opt for a bright, one-shouldered dress a perfect update for all your summer weddings.

French Connection dress, $168; at frenchconnection.com.
Billy Farrell/PatrickMcMullan.com; Courtesy of French Connection
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, B is for Black & White Panels, Fendi sandals, Abaete dress
B is for Black & White Panels
Try a fresh spin on the classic color combination: black and white panels create a strong, modern look.

Fendi sandals, $640; at bergdorfgoodman.com.
Abaete dress, $475; similar version at revolveclothing.com.
Narciso Rodriguez, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, C is for Coral Touches,R.J. Graziano necklace,Catherine Malandrino tank
C is for Coral Touches
Add a splash of coral to your basics for a fresh and sunny style update.

R.J. Graziano necklace, $95; call 212-685-1248.
Catherine Malandrino tank, $295; call 310-358-0895.
Stefanie Keenan/WireImage; Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, D is for Denim Update, Citizen of Humanity jeans
D is for Denim Update
Pairing slightly worn jeans with your more classic pieces adds edge.

Citizen of Humanity jeans, $190; at net-a-porter.com.
Bill Davila/Startraks Photo; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, E is for Easy-Applicators, Essie nail corrector, Dior lip gloss,Stila lip gloss,YSL nail corrector,Physicians Formula powder
E is for Easy Applicators
The newest in makeup pens dispense the perfect amount of product for a no-fail application.

Essie nail corrector, $14; at essie.com.
Dior lip gloss, $30; at Nordstrom.com.
Stila lip gloss, $22; at stilacosmetics.com.
YSL nail corrector, $26; at yslbeautyus.com.
Physicians Formula powder, $10; at ulta.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, F is for Fringe Noir, Melie Bianco bag, Tibi sandal,
F is for Fringe Noir
For a modern take on bohemian, pair black fringe accessories with jeans or a flirty summer dress.

Tibi sandal, $380; call 212-226-5852.
Melie Bianco bag, $75; at endless.com.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images; Courtesy of endless.com; Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, G is for Global Accents, Diane Von Furstenberg wedges, Hilary London necklaces
G is for Global Accents
When wearing ethnic-inspired accessories, keep the rest of your look simple for chic, yet stand-out style.

Diane Von Furstenberg wedges, $260; at shopbop.com.
Hilary London necklaces, $169; call 973-428-8824.
Louis Vuitton, IMaxTree; Time Inc. DIgital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, H is for Hippie Chic, Roberta Freymann bag, BB Dakata top
H is for Hippie Chic
Relax into summer with easy-breezy pieces that are perfect for a day at the beach.

Roberta Freymann bag, $250; call 212-585-3767.
BB Dakota top, $41; at chickdowntown.com.
Anna Sui, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio; chickdowntown.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, I is for Investment Pieces, Anya Hindmarch bag
I is for Investment Pieces
Take a cue from the First Lady and spend on items that are classic and will never go out of style, like the Michael Kors sheath she wore for her official White House portrait, or a sophisticated patent pump or tote.

Christian Louboutin pumps, $595; at neimanmarcus.com.
Anya Hindmarch bag, $995; at net-a-porter.com.
Joyce Boghosian/The White House; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com; Courtesy of Christian Louboutin
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, J is for Jumpsuit, Rebecca Taylor jumpsuit
J is for Jumpsuit
Wear a bold-colored romper for a playful look this summer. Pair wth nude heels for legs that go on for miles.

Rebecca Taylor jumpsuit, $300; at net-a-porter.com.
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, K is for Kaleidescope Prints, Milly bikini
K is for Kaleidescope Prints
Dizzying, retro prints are chicest in earth tones. Wear this bikini with a white cover up for a crisp contrast.

Milly bikini, $77; at net-a-porter.com.
Marni, IMaxTree; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, L is for Lingerie-Inspired, Elizabeth & James top
L is for Lingerie-Inspired
Your lingerie drawer is definitely having a moment. Wear this silky camisole top with jeans and heels for a night out on the town.

Elizabeth & James top, $275; at shopbop.com.
Jody Cortes/WENN ;Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, M is for Messenger Bags, Tory Burch bag, Merona bag
M is for Messenger Bags
Style maven Sienna Miller knows that casual messenger carry-alls are as practical (read: roomy!) as they are chic.

Tory Burch bag, $395; at net-a-porter.com. Merona bag, $25; visit target.com for stores.
FlyNet; Time Inc. Digital Studio; Courtesy of Target
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, N is for Neon Nails, Pop Beauty polishes
N is for Neon Nails
Forget demure pinks and whites-paint your nails in look-at-me brights and make a bold style statement.

Pop Beauty polishes, $14; at beauty.com.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, O is for Oversized Turquoise Rings, Azaara ring, Ishayra ring,
O is for Oversized Turquoise Rings
Try extra-large, bold stones for a fresh spin on this summer jewelry staple. Wear them with everything from jeans to a cocktail dress!

Azaara ring, $320; at vionnetboutique.com.
Isharya ring, $188; call 212-247-1100.
Jen Lowery/Startraks Photo; Time Inc. DIgital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, P is for Pendants, Laura Elizabeth pendant, Lucky Brand pendant, Sweet Romance pendant, Club Monaco pendant, Etienne Aigner pendant
P is for Pendants
Add personality to a classic white blouse with a vintage-inspired pendant necklace.

Laura Elizabeth pendant, $130; at lauraelizabethjewelry.com.
Lucky Brand pendant, $69; visit macys.com for stores.
Sweet Romance pendant, $58; at uniquevintage.com.
Club Monaco pendant, $69; visit clubmonaco.com for stores.
Etienne Aigner pendant, $38; visit dillards.com for stores.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, Q is for Quick Stylish Updates, Hat Attach hat, Lee Angel necklace
Q is for Quick Style Updates
A clustered necklace or chic fedora refreshes a basic outfit instantly.

Hat Attack hat, $78; call 800-982-1569.
Lee Angel necklace $225; visit leeangel.com for stores.
Burberry, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, R is for Rosy Cheeks, Physicians Formula blush
R is for Rosy Cheeks
For a natural, healthy glow this summer, dust rosy blush on your cheeks, brow and nose.

Physicians Formula blush, $13; at ulta.com.
Anna Sui, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
S is for Sporty
S is for Sporty
Mix athletic-inspired pieces like striped dresses and technical watches for a cool, street look.

Autumn Cashmere dress, $169; at couturecandy.com.
Toy Watch watch, $195; at neimanmarcus.com.
Michael Kors, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, T is for Tiny Floral Prints, Gestuz dress
T is for Tiny Floral Prints
Floral dresses are a summer staple; the latest looks feature super-delicate prints.

Gestuz dress, $129; call 212-997-9234.
Cacharel, IMaxTree; Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, U is for Upper Cuts, Bensoni tunic
U is for Upper Cuts
Show off your toned arms and tan with unexpected shoulder exposure.

Bensoni tunic, $310; at chickdowntown.com.
Prada, IMaxTree; Courtesy of chickdowntown.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, V is for Violet Lips, Mac lipstick
V is for Violet Lips
Trade your pink lip gloss for a violet hue-the look's both wild and fun.

Mac lipstick, $14; at nordstrom.com.
Zac Posen, IMaxTree; Courtesy of nordstrom.com; Time Inc. Digital Studio
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, W is for Wedges, BCBG wedges
W is for Wedges
Buy a strappy wear-with-everything wedge-your feet will appreciate the stiletto respite.

BCBG wedges, $98; at piperlime.com.
Bottega Veneta, IMaxTree; Courtesy of piperlime.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, X is for Xtra Long Cardigans, Burberry cardigan
X is for X-tra Long Cardigans
Wear a long, thin cardigan to ward off goose bumps on chilly summer nights.

Burberry cardigan, $263; at net-a-porter.com.
Charley Gallay/WireImage; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, Y is for Yellow (With Hot Pink), Diane Von Furstenberg bikini, Fred Flare sunglasses
Y is for Yellow (With Hot Pink)
Match neon yellow with hot pink for a perfectly modern nod to the '80s.

Diane Von Furstenberg bikini, $190; at net-a-porter.com.
Fred Flare sunglasses, $11; at fredflare.com.
Marni, IMaxTree; Courtesy of net-a-porter.com; fredflare.com
SUMMER STYLE A-Z, Z is for Zippers, Mink Pink dress, Deux Lux purse
Z is for Zippers
Ruffles add a feminine touch to this season's must-have-zippers.

Mink Pink dress, $93; at chickdowntown.com. Deux Lux purse, $15; at urbanoutfitters.com.
Phillip Lim, IMaxTree; Courtesy of chickdowntown.com; urbanoutfitters.com
