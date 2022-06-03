This Summer Is All About Flowy Skirts, and You Can Shop the Look for Under $50 on Amazon
While you may think of summer as the season of sundresses, it's also a great time to pull out your favorite flowy skirts. They'll keep you cool on even the hottest of days, and you can easily dress them up or down with different tops and accessories. If you haven't found a skirt you love just yet, don't worry — Amazon is overflowing with cute summer skirts for less than $50.
Amazon's skirt section includes mini, midi, and maxi styles in a range of fabrics and silhouettes. We rounded up 10 of the best options that'll work for casual get-togethers, days at the office, and evenings out. Keep scrolling to check out 10 trendy summer skirts at Amazon that start at just $20.
10 Amazon Summer Skirts Under $50:
- Hotouch High-Waist Ruffle Mini Skirt, $20
- Lyaner Floral Print Satin Mini Skirt, $20
- Allegra K Floral Tiered Ruffle Mini Skirt, $25
- R.Vivimos High-Waist Side-Slit Satin Maxi Skirt, $28
- Prettygarden High-Waist Floral Midi Skirt, $32
- The Drop Maya Silky Slip Skirt, $45
- The Drop Jerry Wide-Hem Silky Stretch Pull-On Midi Skirt, $45
- The Drop Patria Gauze Pull-On Ruffle-Hem Maxi Skirt, $50
- The Drop Crystal Silky Midi Skirt, $50
- The Drop Elliot Pleated Mini Skirt, $50
Mini skirts have been trending in Hollywood for a few months now, and thanks to the Lyaner Satin Mini Skirt, you can get the look for $20. Available in 21 colors and patterns, the silky midi skirt has an invisible zipper closure up the back and an A-line silhouette. You can wear it with a simple crop top for a breezy summer look, or style it with a bodysuit for more coverage. One shopper, who was "shocked that something this nice is on Amazon," said the skirt is "not only lined, but the stitching on the facing is invisible."
If you prefer a longer hemline, check out the Prettygarden High-Waist Midi Skirt, which comes in 11 floral patterns. It has a high-low shape, a high elastic waistband, and three tiers sewn into the skirt. You can easily take it from the beach, to a lowkey lunch, to an evening out by swapping out your shoes and accessories. According to a reviewer, it's "not too tight, very comfortable … and not sheer because of the built in under layer."
For a simpler look, go with the Maya Slip Skirt from The Drop. Available in 17 colors and three patterns , it's made from a silky polyester material with an elastic waistband. For a laid-back look, pair the slip-on skirt with a T-shirt and white sneakers. And for a night out, wear it with heeled sandals, a tight-fitting top, and statement earrings. As one shopper put it, the skirt is "so flattering and flirty." Plus, it comes in extended sizing up to 5X and starting at XXS.
You can't beat these price tags for such highly rated pieces, so be sure to shop under-$50 skirts from Amazon for the hot and sunny days ahead.
