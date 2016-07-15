The Most Spirited Fashion Pieces to Get You Pumped for the Olympics

Andrea Cheng
Jul 15, 2016 @ 11:30 am

There's no other event that brings the entire world together like the OlympicsThousands of talented athletes train for years, if not their whole lives, for the opportunity to compete, for the chance to earn a medal on behalf of his or her country. And it's their emotional, dream-chasing stories that make our eyes well up and leave us feeling all the feels during the games (we're already anticipating it, which reminds us—need to stock up on Kleenex, stat).

But if Gabby Douglas's and Simone Bile's inspiring stories or Michael Phelps's abs aren't enough to get you psyched for this year's Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, then maybe a roundup of Olympic-inspired apparel or accessories will do the trick. As the world counts down to the Olympics, fashion brands have begun to roll out limited edition capsule collections in the sporting event's honor.

From USA swimsuits to printed sportswear that reflect Brazil's energy and spirit, shop the 7 brands that will get you pumped for the Olympics. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Gap

Cheer for Team USA with Gap's patriotic sports bra and playfully printed leggings.

Shop the pieces: Gap sports bra, $40; gap.com. Gap leggings, $65; gap.com.

2 of 7 Courtesy

Havaianas

Let your feet do all the walking—and talking. Show off your patriotism with star-spangled and USA-stamped flip-flops.

Shop the pieces: Havaianas stars and stripes flip-flops, $32; havaianas.com. Havaianas USA flip-flops, $28; havaianas.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy

Solid & Striped

Celeb-favorite swimwear brand Solid & Striped (T.Swift and her squad are fans) debuted its International Collection, featuring its popular Anne-Marie one-piece made over to feature vintage-inspired country logos—USA, Great Britain, Australia, Mexico, France, and Brazil—so you can swim (and root) in style. 

Shop the piece: Solid & Striped USA one-piece, $158; solidandstriped.com. Solid & Striped Brazil one-piece, $158; solidandstriped.com.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Carbon38

Not going to Rio? At least you can pretend with these colorful Brazilian Carnival-inspired printed separates.

Shop the pieces: Carbon38 sports bra, $65; carbon38.com. Carbon38 leggings, $125; carbon38.com. Carbon 38 tank, $79; carbon38.com. Carbon38 leggings, $125; carbon38.com.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Alex and Ani

Add these spirited rope bracelets to your arm-party stack for a good cause—the purchase of one helps support U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Shop the pieces: Alex and Ani USA bracelet, $32; alexandani.com. Alex and Ani Rio bracelet, $32; alexandani.com.

6 of 7 Courtesy

Mother Denim

Count down to the Olympics with one (or both!) of Mother's soft, worn-in boxy tees. 

Shop the pieces: Mother Brazil tee, $105; motherdenim.com. Mother Sore Loser tee, $105; motherdenim.com.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Fabletics

Train like an Olympic athlete in these graphic performance pieces inspired by Latin carnivals and the urban landscapes of Brazil.

Shop the pieces: Fabletics shorts, $15; fabletics.com. Fabletics leggings, $23; fabletics.com.

