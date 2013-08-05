Lollapalooza Celebrity Fashion: Lana Del Rey, AnnaSophia Robb and More

Lollapalooza featured over 100 artists during its three-day stint in Chicago’s Grant Park, which drew 300,000 fans, according to the Chicago Tribune. Lana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira and Ellie Goulding were among those who took the stage, while AnnaSophia Robb was one of the stars who traveled to the Midwest city to take it all in. Click to see celebrities who enjoyed Lollapalooza, and keep clicking to see more famous festival attendees.

