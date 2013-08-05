Lollapalooza Celebrity Fashion: Lana Del Rey, AnnaSophia Robb and More

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty; Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Josephine Cusumano
Aug 05, 2013 @ 3:24 pm

Lollapalooza featured over 100 artists during its three-day stint in Chicago’s Grant Park, which drew 300,000 fans, according to the Chicago TribuneLana Del Rey, Sky Ferreira and Ellie Goulding were among those who took the stage, while AnnaSophia Robb was one of the stars who traveled to the Midwest city to take it all in. Click to see celebrities who enjoyed Lollapalooza, and keep clicking to see more famous festival attendees.

1 of 17 Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Lollapalooza - Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago wearing a floor-length red dress and a daisy headband.
2 of 17 Theo Wargo/Getty

Lollapalooza - Sky Ferreira

Sky Ferreira was one of the performers at Lollapalooza, and was seen wearing a mesh jacket with a chambray shirt tied around her waist.
3 of 17 Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Lollapalooza - Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding rocked out in front of hundreds wearing a sheer textured white top with black shorts.
4 of 17 Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com

Lollapalooza - AnnaSophia Robb

AnnaSophia Robb wore a sunflower crop top with striped shorts and Converse sneakers to the CK One Color Lounge during Lollapalooza.
5 of 17 Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Pitchfork Festival - Solange Knowles

Solange performed at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago wearing a printed Clover Canyon ensemble.
6 of 17 Mark Boland/FilmMagic

Glastonbury Festival - Cara Delevingne

Model-of-the-moment Cara Delevingne attended the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in England wearing a leather sport jacket, camouflage T-shirt and black boots.
7 of 17 FameFlynetUK/FameFlynet Pictures

Glastonbury Festival - Florence Welch

Florence Welch arrived at the Glastonbury Festival in a floral silk jacket over a white blouse paired with jeans and a black hat.
8 of 17 Mark Boland/FilmMagic

Glastonbury Festival - Kate Moss

Kate Moss wore a brown leather jacket with black jeans and boots to the Glastonbury Festival.
9 of 17 Samir Hussein/Redferns via Getty Images

Glastonbury Festival - Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller attended the Glastonbury Festival in a floral dress with black studded combat boots.
10 of 17 XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Glastonbury Festival - Alexa Chung

Alexa Chung accessorized her look with a camel-colored peacoat and Hunter Wellingtons boots for the Glastonbury Festival.
11 of 17 C Flanigan/WireImage

Bonnaroo - Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

The couple attended the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee where Kristen Bell wore jean shorts, a white tunic and brown boots.
12 of 17 Taylor Hill/WireImage

The Governors Ball - Lily Aldridge

Lily Aldridge wore a patterned Etoile by Isabel Marant jumpsuit to New York's Governors Ball Music Festival where her husband Caleb Followill's band, Kings of Leon, performed.
13 of 17 Dome/Jones/PacificCoastNews.com

Coachella - Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth wore a matching Topshop top and scalloped-edged shorts to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Annual Festival in Indio, California.
14 of 17 Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LACOSTE

Coachella - Katy Perry

Katy Perry wore a Dolce amp Gabbana floral bra top and printed miniskirt to the Bootsy Bellows House at Coachella for the launch of McDonald’s new Premium McWrap.
15 of 17 Todd Williamson/Invision/AP

Coachella - Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson

Diane Kruger dressed head-to-toe in H&M at the Merv Griffin Estate during Coachella for H&M's first-ever H&M Loves Music party.
16 of 17 Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI

Coachella - AnnaSophia Robb and Alessandra Ambrosio

The Carrie Diaries star AnnaSophia Robb wore Lacoste and a floral headpiece at the Fourth Annual Lacoste L!ve Pool Party at Coachella with Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio.
17 of 17 Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto

Coachella - Jessica Szohr and Julianne Hough

Jessica Szohr wore a fedora and a gray striped sweater while Julianne Hough donned a teal dress for the Armani Exchange's Neon Carnival at Coachella.

