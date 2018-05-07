18 Dresses (and Jumpsuits!) to Wear to a Summer Wedding

Photo Illustration. Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Jenna Pizzuta (Text) and Jennifer Davis (Market)
May 07, 2018 @ 12:45 pm

Summer brings many things: warm weather, beach vacations, tan lines, and of course, wedding season. These joyous occasions are always a cause for celebration, but before the cake is cut and wedding bells ring, a great dress to wear to the special event must be found—and we know it's not easy. Here's a little inspiration: We rounded up 16 dresses (and two jumpsuits—because we had to), fit for all kinds of weddings, be it daytime, formal, or outdoor nuptials.

Click through the gallery to shop the styles.

VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?

1 of 18 Courtesy

Pleated Bicolor Dress

Mango $170 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy

Wrap-Effect Striped Canvas Jumpsuit

Paper London $670 SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

Floral-Printed Silk Dress

Diane von Furstenberg $598 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy

Floral Stripe Cross Back Maxi Dress

Gal Meets Glam Collection $178 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 18 Courtesy

TWIST-FRONT SATIN-TWILL MAXI DRESS

Elizabeth and James $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy

Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Topshop $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy

Asymmetric Silk Dress

Misha $340 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 18 Courtesy

Floral-Print Mesh Wrap Dress

Ganni $250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy

Asymmetric Ruffle Midi Dress

Self Portrait $580 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 18 Courtesy

Wrap Dress

& Other Stories $95 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 18 Courtesy

V-Neck Lace Inset Dress

DKNY $98 (originally $245) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 18 Courtesy

Silky Daisy Print A-Line Dress

Kate Spade $548 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy

Meadow Ruffle Dress

Saloni $610 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy

Satin Dip Hem Ruffle Dress

Boohoo $29 (originally $49) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 18 Courtesy

Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress

chelsea28 $149 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 18 Courtesy

Patterned Long Sleeve Dress

H&M $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy

Wide Leg Jumpsuit

Vince Camuto $99 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 18 Courtesy

Floral Asymmetric Dress

Pixie Market $129 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!