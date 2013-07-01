See How Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, and More Wear Summer's Must-Have Wardrobe Staple

Andrea Cheng
Jul 01, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

When it comes to effortless summer dressing, sundresses are the unproclaimed uniform of the season, not to mention a favorite way for A-listers like Nicole Richie (in Thakoon), Reese Witherspoon (in Kate Spade), Kiernan Shipka, and Jessica Alba (in Tory Burch) to stay cool and chic in rising temps. That's why we rounded up the best celebrity sundresses for warm-weather outfit inspiration! From demure ruffles to bold citrus prints, this staple comes in all shapes and colors under the sun. Click the photo to take a closer look at each dress.

 

1 of 22 Milton Ventura/Broadimage

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in Anthropologie
2 of 22 Premiere/Rocstar/CPR/FameFlynet

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles in Alice + Olivia
3 of 22 Rex Features/startraksphoto.com

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a floral maxidress

4 of 22 Pablo/Stoianov/FameFlynet

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon in Kate Spade
5 of 22 Norman Scott/startraksphoto.com

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie in Thakoon
6 of 22 XPOSUREPHOTOS.COM

Pippa Middleton

Pippa Middleton in Project D

7 of 22 Amanda Schwab/startraksphoto.com

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow in a printed minidress
8 of 22 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto.com

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi in Alexander Wang
9 of 22 Bill Davila/startraksphoto.com

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka in a sweet sundress

10 of 22 Marcio Honorato/startraksphoto.com

Olivia Palermo

Olivia Palermo in a tiered LWD
11 of 22 GG/FameFlynet

Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad in Yoana Baraschi
12 of 22 David Krieger/bauergriffinonline

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst in Louis Vuitton

13 of 22 Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton in an eyelet sundress
14 of 22 Jen Lowery/Splash News

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba in Tory Burch
15 of 22 Curtis Means/ACE/INFphoto.com

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr in a floral sundress

16 of 22 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coach

January Jones

January Jones in a floral sundress
17 of 22 FilmMagic

Leelee Sobieski

Leelee Sobieski in a yellow cocktail dress
18 of 22 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks in Tucker

19 of 22 CHP/FameFlynet

Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron in a seersucker sundress
20 of 22 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Kate Mara

Kate Mara in Joe Fresh
21 of 22 Guillermo Bosch/INFphoto.com

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams in a floral shift

22 of 22 NIVIERE/SIPA

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger in Marios Schwab

