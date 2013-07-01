See How Jessica Alba, Reese Witherspoon, and More Wear Summer's Must-Have Wardrobe Staple

When it comes to effortless summer dressing, sundresses are the unproclaimed uniform of the season, not to mention a favorite way for A-listers like Nicole Richie (in Thakoon), Reese Witherspoon (in Kate Spade), Kiernan Shipka, and Jessica Alba (in Tory Burch) to stay cool and chic in rising temps. That's why we rounded up the best celebrity sundresses for warm-weather outfit inspiration! From demure ruffles to bold citrus prints, this staple comes in all shapes and colors under the sun. Click the photo to take a closer look at each dress.