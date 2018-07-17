Summer-Appropriate Animal Prints

It’s no secret that animal is the It-girl approved print that truly never goes out of style. And no, we're not talking fur. So when we started seeing the trend pop up on every fall runway in fun new shades and interpretations, we knew that this was a trend to start investing in early. From Tom Ford's acid, bright leopards to Proenza Schouler's fresh tiger patterns, take style cues from the runway and start snapping up swimsuits and sandals emblazoned with graphic prints to wear now, as well as easy, breezy blouses and bags that can transition to fall seamlessly when the weather starts turning. Spot on!

1 of 12 Courtesy

PUFF SLEEVE LEOPARD PRINT WRAP DRESS

Alice + Olivia $350 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

TIGER PRINT CAT-EYE ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Chimi $150 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

ZEBRA PRINT SATIN MINI SKIRT

We11Done $420 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

ANIMAL PRINT BUTTON BLOUSE

Topshop $55 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

LEOPARD PRINT CAMERA BAG

Coach 1941 $295 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

LEOPARD PRINT BIKINI

Shop the look: H&M top, $18; www2.hm.com. H&M bottom, $13; www2.hm.com.

7 of 12 Courtesy

SILK LEOPARD PRINT SKIRT

Ganni $258 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

FAUX SNAKESKIN SLIDES

J. Crew $105 (originally $128) SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

ANIMAL PRINT SILK SHIRT

Equipment $278 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

ABSTRACT LEOPARD PRINT SHORTS

& Other Stories $46 (originally $65) SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

LEOPARD-PRINT COLOR-BLOCK DRESS

Diane von Furstenberg $149 (originally $258) SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

SNAKESKIN PRINT SILK TANK

L'Agence $220 SHOP NOW

