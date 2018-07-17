Summer-Appropriate Animal Prints

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s no secret that animal is the It-girl approved print that truly never goes out of style. And no, we're not talking fur. So when we started seeing the trend pop up on every fall runway in fun new shades and interpretations, we knew that this was a trend to start investing in early. From Tom Ford's acid, bright leopards to Proenza Schouler's fresh tiger patterns, take style cues from the runway and start snapping up swimsuits and sandals emblazoned with graphic prints to wear now, as well as easy, breezy blouses and bags that can transition to fall seamlessly when the weather starts turning. Spot on!

