WHY WE LOVE IT

After several years of deftly pairing separates, fashion reframes its most pulled-together portrait: the matched suit. These two options share undeniable strengths.



HOW TO WEAR IT

The jacket is tailored with '40s exactitude—shoulders high, waist nipped. (Belts are welcome. Traditional blouses need not apply.) Both skirt and pants are flared at the bottom. The desired impression is that you are in command, so heels and good posture and essential.



Photos: (left to right) Michael Kors, Dries Van Noten, Rodarte, Giorgio Armani