Anna Sui’s New Clothing Line Is Way More Affordable Than It Looks

Image zoom Courtesy

Anna Sui needs no introduction. But, in the off chance this icon has slipped under your radar, here’s the sparknotes: Named one of the "Top 5 Fashion Icons of the Decade," this designer, purportedly worth $400 million, has been worn by some of the top fashion influencers of our day, from Madonna to Mick Jagger.

Countless contemporary style leaders like Priyanka Chopra, Katie Holmes, Victoria Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian, and Emily Ratajkowski have all sported Sui’s instantly recognizable, richly patterned designs.

While Sui’s designs are undoubtedly stunning, they are, for many, prohibitively expensive. Dresses can cost upwards of $700, and coats can run into the thousands. So, to the delight of many, Sui has recently partnered with Walmart on an affordable clothing line, starting at just $85.

Sui by Anna Sui, as the line is called, includes dresses, separates, and outerwear, all featuring the boho textiles and trimmings she’s best known for. The collection is heavily inspired by the ‘70s, but couldn’t be more relevant to 2019. The patchworked florals and stripey knits are as perfectly suited for your work wardrobe as for your weekend trips and dinners about town.

The entire collection hits the nail on the head, but we’ve picked out a few of our very faves. Shop the full line at Walmart.com and see our top selects below.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $115; walmart.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $169; walmart.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $95; walmart.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $169; walmart.com