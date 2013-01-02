whitelogo
Such A Steal: Silky Tops
Such A Steal: Silky Tops
InStyle.com
Jan 02, 2013 @ 12:31 pm
Semi-sheer chiffon, $30
Sheer silk gauze with satin finish, $84
Cotton and silk blend, $45
