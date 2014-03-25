whitelogo
Such A Steal: Bright Totes
Such A Steal: Bright Totes
Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:01 pm
Ann Taylor
Synthetic, $70;
anntaylor.com
Courtesy
ModCloth
Polyurethane, $65;
modcloth.com
Courtesy
Tarnish
PVC, $88;
nordstrom.com
Courtesy
Danielle Nicole
Canvas and faux-leather, $68;
cusp.com
Courtesy
Aldo
Synthetic, $60;
aldoshoes.com
Courtesy
Gap
Cotton canvas and leather, $50;
gap.com
Courtesy
Zara
Polyurethane, $36;
zara.com
Courtesy
Rachel Rachel Roy
Cotton canvas and leather, $89;
rachelroy.com
