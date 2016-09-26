Kendall and Gigi's Stylist Monica Rose Reveals the Unexpected Item In Her Prop Kit

As the famous stylist behind the very famous looks worn by a few of her very famous clients (the whole Kardashian-Jenner-Hadid crew—Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Gigi, and Bella—for starters), you can count on Monica Rose to have a fully stocked prop kit, prepped to curb any last-minute havoc-wreaking fashion disaster that may happen her way. It makes sense, because these are outfits that aren't only photographed a billion times over, but they're the ones with a lifespan of forever, thanks to die-hard fans and dedicated outlets (um guilty) that document each and every look.

Surprisingly, the most unexpected and yet, the most essential, item in her styling kit (fashion tape and shapewear notwithstanding) is also the one that doesn't cost anything at all.

"You know when you get something sent to the dry cleaners, and your clothes are returned on wire hangers with sponges? I collect those sponges, because they're the best at removing makeup and deodorant stains," Rose reveals. "I keep them all in a Ziploc baggie and all my girls know not to throw them away, because I get so mad. They know it's my biggest pet peeve."

RELATED: Stylist Monica Rose on the Best Shapewear

And there you have it—the best way to remove deodorant marks and the quickest way to anger one of Hollywood's most in-demand stylists.