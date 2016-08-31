This Is What Stylist Monica Rose Is Putting Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid In for Fall

Even if you may not know stylist Monica Rose, you definitely know the "Monica Rose Look." Everyone does. In itemized form, it's chokers, bodysuits, crop tops, over-the-knee boots, and monochromatic layers. Pieced together, and it becomes the uniform of today's It girls. It's a look that's photographed, without fail, at every single angle nearly every single day. But of course that's to be expected given her absurdly famous clients—aka the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew (Kendall, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kris), the Hadid sisters, Chrissy Teigen, and Kaia Gerber—who all wear Rose's stylized outfits to perfection, whether that's on the red carpet or running errands in Calabasas. As a result, her sartorial influence is felt everywhere, filtering into every outlet (including ours), any fashion-centric Insta account, or retailer (name one that currently doesn't stock chokers, we dare you).

So when we got to chat with her at the opening of the SIX:02 shop-in-shop at the new-and-improved Foot Locker flagship in Manhattan, our first question right off the bat was, obviously, how she patented the "Monica Rose Look."

"It's funny you say that, because I don't think like that—I style my clients by tapping into what they're into at the moment, into their personalities, to create a signature look that's personal and authentic to them. It just so happens they all like the same thing," Rose laughs. But there are nuances between them—she prioritzes comfort for Kendall since she's a model on the go, while she tends to outfit Khloe in tight, second-skin dresses to show off her hard-earned body ("she's worked hard for it," Rose affirms). But when pressed to talk about her hero pieces for fall, she hesitates.

"Would one of them be a thigh-high boot for fall?" we ask, naming one of the major "Monica Rose" essentials.

"I don't know," she says, after a beat. "I'll be into something one month, and then feel like I've been there and done it. Right now, I'm into more of a calf boot with a chunky heel. It's cool, it's chic, and it's comfortable."

Kendall Jenner supported brother-in-law Kanye West and stopped by his infamous “Famous” exhibition in a casual model off-duty ensemble, featuring a white muscle tank and denim cut-offs, complete with a utilitarian cargo jacket and navy velvet booties. AKM-GSI

Not surprisingly, Rose's new boot mood has already taken effect—Kendall has been snapped as recently as last week in a pair of crushed royal blue velvet 3.1 Phillip Lim midi boots (that Rose says Kendall owns in multiple colorways), styled with a white muscle tank, cut-offs, and an oversized utilitarian cargo jacket.

But as for what else Rose is into for fall, her lips are sealed: "I think it needs to be a surprise, because it's all for Fashion Week, and I can't really give away too much," she says, coyly. "I do have to say, I surprised myself—there are different patterns, colors, and even some color-blocking."

And because she took pity on us (OK in our defense, patience has never been our strong suit), she gave us one name that we can expect to see wearing the new "Monica Rose Look" for fall. "I just had a fun fitting with Gigi Hadid," she reveals. "We just did our Fashion Month fitting, which was about 20 outfits, and that's all I'm going to say."

Consider us permanently on Gigi Hadid watch then.