Celebrity Stylist Jill Lincoln Takes Us Shopping at Stylebop.com

One half of the famous styling duo, Jill Lincoln & Jordan Johnson, Jill began her styling career by overseeing the styling studio for Rachel Zoe with her partner Jordan. She has gone on to style celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence and Sofia Vergara as well as editorials, advertising campaigns, and brand development. You can follow Jill Lincoln and this styling duo down the red carpet.

My style revolves around tricking people into thinking that I am actually put together! My wardrobe consists of 75% neutral basics and separates with the rest being flashier pieces I mix in that don’t require much thought, but look like they did. Life is too short and hectic to waste any of it pondering in the closet. Stylebop.com is excellent for people like me who like a little flare but don’t go for a whole “look”.

