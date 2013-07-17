The Best Gym Motivation: Stylish Workout Clothes -- See Our 11 Picks

Getting in shape (and staying in shape) means hard work and a whole lot of sweat. But we found the best motivational boost around—some stylish workout gear to accompany your warrior workout regimen. So, store those oversized tees and frumpy shorts—it's time to shift your style into high gear with mesh panels, cut-outs, leopard print and more. Click through to shop our champ choices.

