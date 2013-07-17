The Best Gym Motivation: Stylish Workout Clothes -- See Our 11 Picks

Courtesy Photo (4)
Andrea Cheng
Jul 17, 2013 @ 5:19 pm

Getting in shape (and staying in shape) means hard work and a whole lot of sweat. But we found the best motivational boost around—some stylish workout gear to accompany your warrior workout regimen. So, store those oversized tees and frumpy shorts—it's time to shift your style into high gear with mesh panels, cut-outs, leopard print and more. Click through to shop our champ choices.

MORE:
Editor Tested: Underwater Spinning
Anna Paquin's Trick to Getting Back Into Shape
The Next Step for Tracy Anderson Fitness

1 of 11 Courtesy

Adidas by Stella McCartney

These mesh trimmed aqua shorts boast a sheer side panel.

$49; adidas.com.

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Asics

This T-back ombre running tank is on-trend with its gradation of rainbow colors.

$30; ladyfootlocker.com.
3 of 11 Courtesy

Xtenex

Thanks to the knot system, you’ll never have to put your workout on hold to retie these laces!

$14; sweatybetty.com.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Nike

Slip into this pair of printed Dri-Fit shorts to run as fast as a leopard.

$35; nike.com.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Kiava

Layer this knotty tank over a different color sports bra for a whole look.

$37; kiavaclothing.com.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Michi

Turns heads with this edgy sports bra.

$115; michiny.com.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Victoria's Secret

The neon yellow packs a one-two punch.

$30; victoriassecret.com.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Michi

Ventilate with an open-weave mesh tank. Sport a matching black bra for a muted look, or go bold with a bright one.

$119; michiny.com.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Lululemon

This sports bra is bringing sexy back! Wear it during Bikram Yoga to keep cool under rising temperatures.

$48; lululemon.com.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Adidas by Stella McCartney

It’s all in the detail. Aerate with sheer mesh panels at the straps and around the middle.

$58; adidas.com.

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Victoria's Secret

Not your average gym bag: The gold-coated carryall can fit all your workout essentials.

$90; victoriassecret.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!