Stylish Stops in Rome

HEDI MARTINELLI Martinelli excels in exquisite, deco-inspired, hand-crafted jewelry, with lots of pearls and singular brooches. 59B Via Mario De'Fiore 011 39 06 67 97 733
LUDOVICA ANDREONI Andreoni will create custom jewelry-from elegant, white-gold cuff bracelets with enamel initials to small, chic stud earrings-based on your consultation. Email her to set up an appointment and to get directions to her private home studio. ludovicaandreoni@email.it 011 39 06 32 08 208
HIRE A PERSONAL SHOPPER Planning your own excursion to Italy? Contact Barbara Lessona who can customize a day of shopping just for you. 011 39 06 44 23 7225 lessona@fastwebnet.it made-in-italy.com
Hotels
HOTEL DE RUSSIE Check into this hotel for incredibly stylish and beautiful surroundings. Lorenzotti advises a junior suite on the third or fourth floor for the best views of the Palazzo Borghese gardens. 9 Via del Baubino 011 39 06 32 8881 hotelderussie.it
HOTEL D'INGHILTERRA This hotel is in a fantastic location with plenty of old-world charm. It's right near Via Condotti (the Madison Avenue of Rome) and the Spanish Steps. Try for a room near the top with a balcony for the best views. Via Bocca di Leone 011 39 06 69 981 hoteldinghilterraroma.it
Restaurants
GIOVANNI AR GALLETTO Classic, very popular Roman cuisine. When the weather's good, make a beeline for the outdoor seating and bask in the beauty of one of Rome's most striking squares. 102 Piazza Farnese 011 39 06 68 61 714
ENOTECA IL GOCCETTO A great stop for a delicious afternoon nibble-plus an excellent wine selection. 14 Via del Bianchi Vecchi 011 39 06 68 64 268
PIZZERIA DA BAFFETTO Among the best pizza restaurants in the city-it's incredibly thin and delicious-with a boisterous, fun atmosphere. A favorite of the younger set. 11 Via Del Governo Vecchio 011 39 06 68 61 617
MACCHERONI Great people watching and delicious, simple Italian fare. Book in advance and ask for a table outside on the charming piazza. 44 Piazza delle Coppelle 011 39 06 68 30 7895 ristorantemaccheroni.com
OSTERIA DELLA FREZZA According to tastemaker Eva Lorenzotti, this tapas-style eatery serves "the world's best cheese" so make time to stop in. 16 Via della Frezza 011 39 06 32 26 273
GIOLITTI One of Rome's best-known ice cream parlors. Lorenzotti says, "I always come here-with or without my children!" 40 Via Ufficio del Vicario 011 39 06 699 1243 giolitti.it
Bars
STRAVINSKJ BAR This gem of a bar is the ideal place for a proper cocktail. Expect chic tourists and well-dressed locals. Hotel Russie 9 Via del Baubino 011 39 06 32 8881 hotelderussie.it
SALOTTO 42 This coffee shop turns into a lively, hip bar in the late afternoon. Its walls are lined with great books about art, music and fashion. 42 Piazza di Pietra 011 39 66 78 5804 salotto42.it
Shoe Shops
DAL CO Specializes in custom-made women's shoes (starting around $500, a pair usually takes a week to complete). They can even match the shoes to a favorite dress or handbag. 65 Via Vittoria 39 06 69 94 0682
RENE CAOVILLA A noted purveyor of elegant, high-end shoes (and, more recently, bags and jewelry), Caovilla has collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld and Christian Dior. Last year, the company was awarded the distinction of Best Evening Shoes by the Robb Report, an upscale consumer magazine. 9 Via Borgognona 011 30 06 67 83 879 renecaovilla.com
Family Shops
I PINCO PALLINO This distinctive fashion company for hip kids and babies features luxury clothes, shoes, bags and accessories, including limited edition Harry Potter-inspired gear. 115 Via del Babuino 011 39 06 69 19 0549 ipincopallino.it
ANDREA GOBBI Stop in for a consultation with Gobbi, an interior decorator that began producing his own furniture for clients who desired made-to-measure pieces including mirrors, picture frames, tables and cabinets. Gobbi's singularly stylish work instantly makes any home special. 33a Via dei Lucani 011 39 06 44 34 0151 andreagobbi.com
ALBERTELLI This Roman menswear staple is a haven for stylish, chic guys in pursuit of beautifully tailored, bespoke garments. 11 Via dei Prefetti 011 39 06 68 73 793 flanellagrigia.com
Markets
VIA TRIONFALE FLOWER MARKET Find the finest in flowers fresh at great prices, or just browse the aisles of gorgeous blooms. A big bouquet will make your hotel room instantly homey. Open Tuesdays, 10:30am–10:30pm. 47 Via Trionfale
RIGATTIERI MARKET Browse this monster market located right next to Piazza del Popolo on Sunday afternoons. You'll find a little of everything, from clothes and shoes to antiques. Locals say its mix is of offerings is the most varied of all Roman markets.
