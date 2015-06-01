Stylish Stops in Rome

GIOVANNI AR GALLETTOClassic, very popular Roman cuisine. When the weather's good, make a beeline for the outdoor seating and bask in the beauty of one of Rome's most striking squares.102 Piazza Farnese011 39 06 68 61 714ENOTECA IL GOCCETTOA great stop for a delicious afternoon nibble-plus an excellent wine selection.14 Via del Bianchi Vecchi011 39 06 68 64 268PIZZERIA DA BAFFETTOAmong the best pizza restaurants in the city-it's incredibly thin and delicious-with a boisterous, fun atmosphere. A favorite of the younger set.11 Via Del Governo Vecchio011 39 06 68 61 617MACCHERONIGreat people watching and delicious, simple Italian fare. Book in advance and ask for a table outside on the charming piazza.44 Piazza delle Coppelle011 39 06 68 30 7895OSTERIA DELLA FREZZAAccording to tastemaker Eva Lorenzotti, this tapas-style eatery serves "the world's best cheese" so make time to stop in.16 Via della Frezza011 39 06 32 26 273GIOLITTIOne of Rome's best-known ice cream parlors. Lorenzotti says, "I always come here-with or without my children!"40 Via Ufficio del Vicario011 39 06 699 1243