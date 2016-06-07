18 of the Most Stylish Celebrity Dads

While fathers don’t always get credit for their sartorial savvy (just think of ill-fitting dad jeans), some of them have their fashion down pat. Need proof? Just look at Ryan Gosling, dad to Esmeralda and Amada, who didn’t lose his sense of cool when he became a father in 2014. Gosling still favors tailored separates, like the hunter green suit and crisp white oxford shirt he wore sans tie to the recent The Nice Guys premiere in London. Even off duty, the actor flexes his style muscles favoring on-trend bomber jackets, easy white tees, and skinny dark jeans.

However, Gosling isn’t the only celebrity dad who takes his fashion seriously. Brad Pitt, dad to Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, is another father who is a style star. He often plays with accessories to make his outfits his own, like colored shades and unexpected ties. Case in point: his red carpet appearance at November’s The Big Short premiere in New York City.

Clearly fashion runs in the family in the Obama household, as President Barack Obama always looks sharp in his slim suits, white shirts, and blue ties. While the President favors a more traditional look, Michelle, Malia, and Sasha might have some serious competition in the casual department come next year when the Commander-in-Chief leaves office.

Ahead, Gosling, Pitt, Obama, and 15 other super stylish dads to give your own father some inspiration this Father’s Day, June 19th.