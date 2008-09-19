In Style's August Cover Girl: Rihanna

We've had the Meg, the Jennifer, and now people ask for the Rihanna at salons. Will you be switching it up again?
Robert Erdmann
This issue is about breaking fashion and design rules. What are some you’d like to crush?
Robert Erdmann
How has your look evolved over the years? What're your style obsessions?
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Lorenvu/Sipa
But you weren't always a fashion maven? Growing up in Barbados, you were a tomboy.
Robert Erdmann
Your mom owns a boutique and your dad works at a garment factory-is a Rihanna fashion line in the cards?
Robert Erdmann
1 of 6
Advertisement
1 of 5 Robert Erdmann
We've had the Meg, the Jennifer, and now people ask for the Rihanna at salons. Will you be switching it up again?
Advertisement
2 of 5 Robert Erdmann
This issue is about breaking fashion and design rules. What are some you’d like to crush?
3 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Lorenvu/Sipa
How has your look evolved over the years? What're your style obsessions?
Advertisement
4 of 5 Robert Erdmann
But you weren't always a fashion maven? Growing up in Barbados, you were a tomboy.
Advertisement