Style Secrets from the Set

"It's so easy to dress all of them…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"We just couldn't justify wearing…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"It's like they're the Supremes…"
New Line Cinema
"That was a real last-minute deal…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"We had the hat custom made…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"We styled ourselves for four hours…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"We toyed with lots of different…"
RAM / Fame Pictures
"We went with a Desperately…”
RODRIGO & LUIS JR. GUERRA / RAMEY PHOTO
"We went with a rocker look…"
James Devaney/WireImage
"Charlotte was a no-brainer…"
James Devaney/WireImage
"We went straight to the thrift…"
Richie Buxo / Splash News
"She would go through the racks…"
Courtesy Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"It feels really right…"
Team NYC/InterTOPICS /Retna Ltd
"The sweatband was a crew gift…"
James Devaney/WireImage
"It is just alive and on fire…"
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
"It was the first fancy dress that…"
Diane Cohen/ Fame Pictures
"They get to ditch their N.Y.C.…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"Who doesn't like that shirt?"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"We wanted to get the feeling of…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"Her body looked incredible…"
Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage
"New clothing just kept coming…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"For $150, you can't get a better…"
AAR / Fame Pictures
"That was a reject from Kim's…"
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
"That one can carry a big earring..."
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"We had a jewelry room…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"You don't want to see Kim in…"
Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"She got away from the…"
Courtesy Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"Oscar is just a go-to person…"
PacificCoastNews.com
"She has fabulous skin and hair…"
Courtesy Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"Kristin's character is the most…"
Courtesy Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"We ran to Europe…"
Donnelly/Mauceri/INFphoto.com
"It was actually a belt on her…"
Courtesy Craig Blankenhorn/ New Line Cinema
"With her hair color, it's so easy…"
Courtesy Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
"I still think of her in bold…"
AAR / Fame Pictures
"She's ready for the adventure..."
New Line Cinema
"Our inspiration when dressing her…"
Courtesy Craig Blankenhorn / New Line Cinema
1 of 37
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement