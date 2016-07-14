6 Style Lessons on How to Dress Like a French Girl

Vanni Bassetti/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jul 14, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

Our mission to achieve that elusive effortless Parisian glamour is a year-round quest, but it becomes even more pertinent during the one day that celebrates all things French—Bastille Day. In honor of France's national holiday, we decided to address the issue once and for all by studying up on ultimate French fashion icons both past and present. Let Julia Restoin Roitfeld be our modern muse and hike up your hemline with mini skirts (as long as you cover up elsewhere). Or, take Francoise Hardy's lead and attain undone perfection with a slouchy oversize sweater. Scroll through and learn from the best with these icon-approved French style lessons that you can easily apply IRL.

 

1 of 6 Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Show Lots of Leg

Make like Julia Restoin Roitfeld and opt for a hemline that hits well above the knee. Reveal little else to maintain an air of intrigue. 

2 of 6 Melodie Jeng/Getty

Go for Micro Motifs

The smaller the pattern, the greater the charm. Follow Ines de la Fressange's lead and tuck a dainty printed blouse into tailored trousers. 

3 of 6 CSFF/RDA/Getty

Blend Day and Night

Brigitte Bardot shows us that even the most casual outfit takes on a sultry new direction when teamed with last night's hair and makeup. 

4 of 6 Estorff/ullstein bild/Getty

Mix Tough and Delicate 

A tomboyish t-shirt and jeans looks positively fetching when partnered with a sprinkle of barely there jewelry a la honorary Parisian Jane Birkin. 

5 of 6 INA/Getty

Make Slouchy Sexy

The secret to Francoise Hardy's nonchalance: an oversize sweater. The roomy fit says you're not overly precious about getting dressed. 

6 of 6 Kay-Paris Fernandes/Getty

Embrace Suiting

Masculine tailoring is unexpectedly alluring on Caroline de Maigret thanks to a breezy cut and an unbuttoned shirt. Wear the jacket over your shoulders for added appeal. 

