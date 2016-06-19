Style Lessons Famous Daughters Learned from Their Rockstar Dads

We're obsessed with look-alike mother-daughter moments. Obsessed. (See celebrity proof: Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple, Demi Moore and Rumer, Reese Witherspoon and Ava.) But dads can have their moments, too! Dads can impart knowledge! And play a big part in influencing style! The latter is especially true when dads have serious fashion cred. With Father's Day right around the corner, we're not only showering them with gifts, but we're also honoring all the times celebrity dads passed down their sartorial sensibilities to their famous daughters.

We named several rockstar dads (and one eternally hip granddad) whose fashion personalities have gone down in history for stealing the spotlight, and matched them to their famous daughters (or granddaughter). The result? Uncanny style similarities. From Georgia May Jagger to Liv Tyler, keep scrolling to see the style lessons these offspring have learned from their famous fathers.