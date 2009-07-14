Style to Go Sponsored by Tide

The first thing to do when you have an Oops! moment is to act fast. Rinse with water if you're out and about, even it is means finding the nearest fountain. When you're back to your hotel, scrape off any residue, then pre-treat the stain with a squeeze of liquid detergent or stain fighter. Soak the garment in cool water for 30 minutes, then air dry on the clothesline. Be sure the stain is gone before using your hotel's laundry service; stains will set in if they're still on the clothing when it's send to the dryer, and especially if it's ironed.GET MORE INFO