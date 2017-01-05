The Instagram Evolution of Your Favorite Style Bloggers

It's pretty crazy what a difference five years can make, and these bloggers know it.

Among the first to fully transverse the world of Instagram, style influencers and bloggers like Danielle Bernstein of WeWoreWhat, Chiara Ferragni of The Blonde Salad, and Aimee Song of Song of Style took to the social media platform long before its first major peak of popularity. Ferragni, the reigning queen of fashion blogging, uploaded her first posts circa 2012, as Instagram ballooned from 5 million users in June 2011 to 100 million users in February 2013. And to this day, she still posts photos multiple times daily, keeping us entertained, and our newsfeeds full of colorful, designer goods.

All of the girls are just as gorgeous in some of their first posts as they are today, but it does go without saying that style and aesthetic has changed a bit in the past five to six years, and the mirror selfies, #OOTDs, and street style poses are looking a little more fine tuned today than they did all those years ago.

So, for your entertainment, we seriously backstalked some of our favorite bloggers on Instagram (creepy or dedicated to the cause, you decide) to take a look as some of their earliest posts and the dawn of the age of the selfie.

Scroll down below to take a look at their transformations!