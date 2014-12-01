The Style 100: See the Looks, Trends, and Pop Culture Moments that Defined 2014

In 2014, fashion, film, and music conspired to give us a million reasons to smile—and we spell out the power of positive pop culture for you in InStyle’s December issue. A convergence of happy trends arrived just when we needed them: The stars paraded a rainbow of blissful looks, designers embraced physical fitness with athleisure, and the smiley face became a style "icon." What's not to cheer about?

We couldn't get enough of this year's It bags (hello, Mansur Gavriel), Cate Blanchett’s red carpet wins, the hottest hair styles (Frozen side braid, anyone?), Taylor Swift’s endless list of BFFs (Lorde, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld…), major statement earrings, and model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner. Frankly, we're surprised we were able to narrow it all down to just 100 moments.

From Ben Affleck in the box office smash Gone Girl to Céline’s très chic belted coats, see all the looks, trends, and pop culture moments that defined 2014 in our Style 100 now! And, if you don’t want to miss a thing next year, subscribe to InStyle to keep up with all the fashion, hair, makeup, and style trends you’ll need to know about in 2015.

