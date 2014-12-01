The Style 100: See the Looks, Trends, and Pop Culture Moments that Defined 2014

Getty (3); Illustrations by Jenny Walton
Kelsey Glein
Dec 01, 2014 @ 3:00 pm

In 2014, fashion, film, and music conspired to give us a million reasons to smile—and we spell out the power of positive pop culture for you in InStyle’s December issue. A convergence of happy trends arrived just when we needed them: The stars paraded a rainbow of blissful looks, designers embraced physical fitness with athleisure, and the smiley face became a style "icon." What's not to cheer about?

We couldn't get enough of this year's It bags (hello, Mansur Gavriel), Cate Blanchett’s red carpet wins, the hottest hair styles (Frozen side braid, anyone?), Taylor Swift’s endless list of BFFs (Lorde, Karlie Kloss, Hailee Steinfeld…), major statement earrings, and model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner. Frankly, we're surprised we were able to narrow it all down to just 100 moments.

From Ben Affleck in the box office smash Gone Girl to Céline’s très chic belted coats, see all the looks, trends, and pop culture moments that defined 2014 in our Style 100 now! And, if you don’t want to miss a thing next year, subscribe to InStyle to keep up with all the fashion, hair, makeup, and style trends you’ll need to know about in 2015.

1 of 93 Getty/WireImage/AP

No.1-7. Red-Carpet Rainbow

The color story of the year? All of them, as a spectrum of shades helped brighten our mood.

2 of 93 Courtesy

No.8. Delish Dish

At Moschino, Jeremy Scott spoofed McDonald’s uniforms.
3 of 93 Christie Goodwin/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

No.9. CONCERTS ARE THE NEW RUNWAY

Pop music met pop fashion during the Prismatic tour of Katy Perry, whose smash hit “Firework” lit up the stage in dramatic bursts on a Todd Thomas gown. And Jennifer Lopez danced (again) in a reimagined Versus Versace number featuring an oversize golden safety pin.
4 of 93 Courtesy

No.10. The Louis Vuitton Iconoclast Collection

The Icon and the Iconoclasts project opened the Louis Vuitton logo to outside interpretation, like a shopping trolley by Christian Louboutin.

5 of 93 Steve Granitz/WireImage

No.11. Michelle Dockery in Oscar de la Renta

The Downton Abbey actress worked a show-stopping, embellished Oscar de la Renta gown at the 2014 Golden Globes.

6 of 93 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No.12. Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli

Bold fashion came roaring back on red carpets, as exemplified by Allison Williams' Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.

7 of 93 AP

No.13. Everybody Went to Ibiza

Seen at the Spanish retreat this summer: Kate Moss, Riccardo Tisci, and (now, now, boys) Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom.

8 of 93 Courtesy

No.14. Miss Manners She's Not

A memoir–cum–advice manual from someone who endorses sharing your bed with a heating pad and an empty bag of pita chips (plus the love of your life). Lena Dunham is our kind of girl.
9 of 93 Mike Marsland/WireImage

No.15. Emma Stone

Emma Stone in Atelier Versace, a spirit-soaring vision of sunshine.

10 of 93 Norman Jean Roy

No.16. Tribute: Joan Rivers (1933-2014)

As the grande dame of Fashion Police, Rivers, who died Sept. 4 from complications during throat surgery, could shock or awe and cause offense or a guffaw, and no one was safe from her razor-sharp wit. Will the red carpet ever be the same? Oh, grow up!
11 of 93 Courtesy

No.17. Masters of Sex

That we’re so turned on by the fashion on a show ostensibly about what happens when clothes come off attests to costume designer Ane Crabtree’s eye for detail. As the series transitions from the ’50s to the ’60s, note how subtle changes apply to even the knickers.
12 of 93 Courtesy

No.18. Paula Cademartori Handbags

Eye-catching graphics, dazzling color combinations, and Italian craftsmanship made break-through handbag designer Paula Cademartori a label to covet.

13 of 93 Courtesy

No.19. A Coke Made Just For You

Coca-Cola reversed an 11-year sales downturn with bottles customized to feature popular names. Direct marketing: It still works like a charm.
14 of 93 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

No.20. Sarah Silverman of the Emmy's Red Carpet

“They’re the lowest they’ve ever been and the highest they’re ever going to be.” Uh, she was talking about her cleavage.
15 of 93 Ray Tamarra/WireImage, KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com

No.21. Tuxedo Dressing

Hedi Slimane refreshed the super-slim, superchic evening suit at Saint Laurent, while Madonna credited her son David with selecting their matching Ralph Lauren Collection looks at the Grammys. No one came forward to claim credit for her gold grill.

16 of 93 Courtesy

No.22. Mansur Gavriel Bucket Bag

Utilitarian and elegant, the sleek style introduced by Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel last fall inspired more wait lists (and imitators) this year than you could fit into, well, a bucket.

17 of 93 Courtesy

No.23. Fashion as Art

Miuccia Prada’s spring collection would look just as amazing in a frame.
18 of 93 Getty

No.24. Kids of Rock Stars, All Grown-Up

These famous daughters came into their own—as a moral exemplar (Cobain; top right), on the catwalks of Paris (Jagger; top left), on the big screen (Kravitz in Divergent; bottom right), or as an in-demand DJ (Richards; bottom left). Perhaps they should think about forming a band.
19 of 93 Courtesy

No.25. Gone Girl

The twisted plot of Gillian Flynn’s revenge novel got a film rendition courtesy of David Fincher and Ben Affleck.
20 of 93 Courtesy

No.26. Boyhood

For him: Richard Linklater’s nostalgic coming-of-age story was filmed over 12 years, with actor Ellar Coltrane growing up before our very eyes.
21 of 93 Wireimage, startraksphoto.com, X17online.com

No.27. Down-and-Dirty Overalls

The style became the surprise off-duty hit of the summer, as seen on modern cow-girls like Rita Ora, in Adam Selman, Blake Lively, in Rag & Bone, and Jessica Alba, in Current/Elliott.

22 of 93 Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto.com

No.28. All Sorts of Critters

The detail barged onto the runways, including some exotically plumed birds from Valentino’s fall collection (worn by Keira Knightley).
23 of 93 Courtesy

No.29. Zeitgeist Capturing Modern Farmer

The publication by former city slickers now working in Hudson, N.Y., won a National Magazine Award in its first year in print.

24 of 93 Courtesy

No.30. MILEY-I-E-I-O CYRUS

Cyrus introduced her latest pet project on Instagram. Goes by the name of Bubba Sue.

25 of 93 George Pimentel/WireImage, Lionel Hahn/startraksphoto.comMatt Baron/BEImages

No.31. Raising Poultry

Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Gisele Bundchen started raising poultry. “My husband is a very healthy and environmentally minded person, so we grow food at our house,” Roberts said in the September InStyle. “We raise chickens for eggs.”
26 of 93 Courtesy

No.32. Chicken Coops

Chicken Coops became hot real estate. Some birds demand the best brooders from the Williams-Sonoma Agrarian collection.

27 of 93 Courtesy

No.33. Belted Coats

Once again, Celine’s Phoebe Philo set the tone in outerwear.
28 of 93 courtesy Everett Collection

No.34. Laverne Cox's Moment to Shine

The breakout success of the Orange Is the New Black star served as major empowerment for the transgender community. It’s not just because she can rock a designer gown that she made the cover of Time.
29 of 93 Courtesy

No.35. Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

There’s no reason to be jealous that Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, has already spurred lines of makeup and accessories. Unless, of course, you’re a dog person.
30 of 93 Wire Image, Getty (2)

No.36. Cate Blanchett

Her magnificent range on-screen was matched by the diversity of her unfailing fashion-gorgeous in Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci regalia, a Ralph Lauren Collection column, or Armani Privé lace.

31 of 93 Courtesy

No.37. The Goldfinch

Donna Tartt’s must-read novel was so vividly painted, it should appear in the next edition of Janson’s History of Art.
32 of 93 Brian Duffy

No.38. "David Bowie Is"

After a stellar run in London, the exhibition combining his fashion, music, and art is now wowing audiences at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

33 of 93 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No.39. Rita Ora

Rita Ora in Lanvin, bringing luster and lust back to metallic shine.

34 of 93 Patrick Fraser/Corbis Outline

No.40. Tribute: Maya Angelou (1928-2014)

A phenomenal woman as impactful in her life as she was in her poetry. “She celebrated black women’s beauty like no one had ever dared before,” said First Lady Michelle Obama.
35 of 93 Courtesy

No.41. Kendall Jenner

For once at Paris Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner got all the attention in the family (unless her niece North West was sitting in the front row).

36 of 93 Wireimage (2), Courtesy

No.42. Frozen Side Braids

Move over, Katniss-Queen Elsa had the hairstyle that brings all the fun to the front. Of course, it’s hard to re-create those snowflake embellishments in real life, so glitter works swell if you’re trying this in fine weather.
37 of 93 Courtesy (3)

No.43. In Their Own Words

Designer tomes offered some inspirational escape, from candid insight into Vivienne Westwood’s endlessly fascinating history to Tory Burch’s principles of color and even Valentino’s table settings.
38 of 93 Courtesy

No.44. Hector and the Search for Happiness

In the film Hector and the Search for Happiness, Simon Pegg plays a psychiatrist who travels the world in pursuit of the meaning of life.

39 of 93 Courtesy

No.45. ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

Whether you’re the glass-half-full or glass-half-empty type, you’ve likely been splashed by frigid water during an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. At least Donatella Versace had the good sense to be doused by shirtless hunks.
40 of 93 Courtesy

No.46. Jeremy Scott

Jeremy Scott reprised a Franco Moschino smiley print for his first men’s collection for the house, turning many frowns upside down.
41 of 93

No.47. Anya Hindmarch

Anya Hindmarch’s take on the optimism trend was a subtle, emoji-worthy perforation on a lightweight tote.
42 of 93 Courtesy (4)

No.48. Stars Without Makeup

The feel-good Instagram trend of the year: stars without makeup. A natural glow always shines brightest, as demonstrated by Drew Barrymore, Beyoncé, Ciara, and Cameron Diaz.

43 of 93 Courtesy

No.49. "All About That Bass”

The booty-is-beauty message of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” was truly infectious, a musical call to arms against Photoshop.
44 of 93

No.50. Pharrell Williams' "Happy"

Clap along if you can’t get “Happy” out of your head. No wonder nothing can bring Pharrell Williams down.
45 of 93 Courtesy

No.51. Fashion Force

Rodarte’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy found inspiration in an unlikely muse: C-3PO.
46 of 93 James Whatling / Splash News, Yousuf Karsh

No.52. Hers for the Night

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, raided the royal vaults for a showstopping Cartier diamond necklace, on loan from Queen Elizabeth II. That’s a great grandmother-in-law.
47 of 93 Courtesy (4)

No.53. Taylor Swift's BFFs

Who needs BFFs when you have so many BFBFs (boldface best friends)? Taylor Swift, queen of selfie posing, left a trail of Instagram envy with her coterie of celebrity pals.
48 of 93 Courtesy

No.54. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Wed

Her Atelier Versace gown featured oodles of doodles.

49 of 93 Courtesy

No.55. Opening Ceremony

Rather than doing the same old runway routine, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim handed over their show to Jonah Hill and Spike Jonze for a one-act play that climaxed with a rendition of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home.” Bravo!
50 of 93 Getty Images

No.56. "Let It Go"

Your kids know all the words to the Oscar-winning song, yet John Travolta somehow introduced Idina Menzel as “Adela Dazeem.”
51 of 93 Dominique Charriau/WireImage

No.57: New Era

Nicolas Ghesquiere made a mighty return to fashion, taking the reins of Louis Vuitton with a debut collection that sparked a revival of ’60s minidresses.
52 of 93 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

No.58. Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz in Balenciaga, the fresh new look by Alexander Wang.

53 of 93 Popperfoto/Getty Images

No.59. Tribute: Lauren Bacall (1924-2014)

Not that we needed proof that this actress epitomized a bygone era of glamour, but her death means that all 16 legends roll-called in Madonna’s “Vogue,” from 1990, have now left us.
54 of 93 Courtesy, Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No.60. Jennifer Lawrence's Dior Haute Couture Gown

Consider it a compliment when your dress kicks off a social media meme. Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior Haute Couture gown had fans like Bryanboy bundling up in bedsheets.
55 of 93 Courtesy

No.61. The Statement Earring

One at a time, please! From Emma Watson at the Valentino Haute Couture show to Taylor Swift on the cover of InStyle, stars decorated just one lobe as a way to turn heads.

56 of 93 Getty Images (2)

No.62. Show-Offs

Zac Efron and Justin Bieber found a new way to silence critics ... It’s hard to argue with abs.
57 of 93 Courtesy

No.63. Iggy Azalea's "Fancy"

Her “Fancy" duet with Charli XCX “won” song of the summer, partly by paying pitch-perfect homage to "Clueless" in the video.
58 of 93 Courtesy (2)

No.64. New York's Latest Design Stars To Watch

Scott Studenberg and John Targon, of Baja East (right), whose luxurious cashmere sportswear has been flying off the shelves at Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli (left) came up with looks that were all about comfort, like sweatshirts so chic you would never dream of sweating in them.

59 of 93 John Berry/Getty Images

No.65. Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski

The two gave new meaning to the term “color commentators” at the Sochi Olympics with a star-making turn rinkside—they practically edged Scott Hamilton right off the ice.
60 of 93 Courtesy

No.66. The Ultimate Casual Luxury Sneaker from Chanel

Couture sneakers embellished with crystals, beads, and laces made of lace. “You can be in fashion without being a victim,” said designer Karl Lagerfeld.
61 of 93 Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

No.67. Roger Federer at the U.S. Open

Federer débuted a tennis-appropriate version of the Air Jordan, tagged with his own RF logo, as Michael Jordan watched from the stands.

62 of 93 Courtesy

No.68. Net-A-Sporter

Treadmills became a running runway thanks to Net-a-Porter, which introduced a shopping portal for designer workout gear, fittingly called Net-a-Sporter.

63 of 93 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

No.69. Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock in Alexander McQueen, draping done divinely.

64 of 93 Jean GUICHARD

No.70. Tribute: Oscar de la Renta (1932-2014)

A diplomat for American fashion, he was the ultimate gentleman designer to First Ladies, ladies who lunch, and ladies on the street alike.

65 of 93 Courtesy Everett Collection (2)

No.71. Shailene Woodley

In Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars, Shailene Woodley stole scenes.

66 of 93 Getty (3), BEImages

No.72. The Haircut

Last year’s lob (or long bob) made way for a variety of low-maintenance styles, whether cropped, chopped, wavy, straight, or blunt-cut.
67 of 93 Photo/Alex Menendez

No.73. Lebron James Goes To Cleveland

Returning home from Miami, can James bring some of that championship-winning momentum back with him?
68 of 93 Burak Cingi/Redferns via Getty Images

No.74. Kiesza Crosses Over

Before releasing “Hideaway,” the unofficial anthem of New York Fashion Week, the pop star served in the Royal Canadian Navy.
69 of 93 Randy Brooke/WireImage

No.75. Alexander Wang's Fall 2014 Collection

Alexander Wang’s fall clothes changed colors under the bright lights of his show. These looks can stand up to the heat.
70 of 93 Courtesy

No.76. Undercover’s Jun Takahashi

Undercover’s Jun Takahashi went a step further for spring, adding clear iPad mini–size pockets to clothes—the ultimate in customizable fashion.
71 of 93 Courtesy

No.77. Kim Kardashian's App

The Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app stirred controversy for encouraging users to spend like Kim on virtual friends and clothes. How is that different from reality?
72 of 93 Courtesy

No.78. The Diane von Furstenberg and Google Collab

Google tapped Diane von Furstenberg for a fab collaboration on Glass, the eyewear-mounted devices she featured in her show. Long live geek chic.

73 of 93 Courtesy

No.79. Apple Watch

It was no coincidence the Apple Watch was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week. But no matter what this thing can do, it will take more than a few apps to get people to wear watches again.
74 of 93 Mike Stobe/Getty Images

No.80. Polo Tech Shirt

Ball boys at the U.S. Open, along with tennis cutie Marcos Giron, tested the Polo Tech Shirt, which monitors performance through a small device just below the sporting pony.

75 of 93 J MUCKLE

No.81. Tory Burch for Fitbit

Fitbit tracking devices got an identity makeover from Tory Burch, who turned the smart bracelet into a swish pendant.

76 of 93 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

No.83. Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren in Escada, an elaborate brocade that took eight weeks to complete.

77 of 93 Splash News

No.84. Amal Clooney in Dolce & Gabbana

Sure, she married George Clooney in Venice, but we’d drop him in half a second for a tour of her closet. During the bridal festivities, the London lawyer appeared in Dolce amp Gabbana’s striped midi dress.
78 of 93 Robino Salvatore/GC Images

No.85. Amal Clooney in Alexander McQueen

While in Venice, Amal worked a red-and-black siren number by Alexander McQueen.

79 of 93 Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

No.86. Amal Clooney in Giambattista Valli Couture

Mrs. Clooney dazzled us all in a little lace Giambattista Valli Couture dress.

80 of 93 Splash News

No.87. Amal Clooney in Stella McCartney

For the civil ceremony with George Clooney, Amal wore matching cream separates by Stella McCartney.

81 of 93 MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/Getty Images

No.88. Jean Paul Gaultier's Adieu

Fashion’s forever enfant terrible closed his ready-to-wear career with a beauty-pageant catwalk show that brought the house down.
82 of 93 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

No.89. Cara Delevingne

Model (and designer for DKNY) Cara Delevingne dominated the Paris runways.

83 of 93 Eliot Elisofon/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

No.90. Charles James

A Metropolitan Museum of Art retrospective put the American couturier back in the fashion consciousness, prompting Harvey Weinstein to revive the label.

84 of 93 Andrew Burton/Getty Images

No.91. Puppy Love

A Jeff Koons show at N.Y.C.’s Whitney Museum was celebrated in very Koonsian style: a collaboration with HampM.
85 of 93 Courtesy

No.92. John Galliano Returns

Maison Martin Margiela named the disgraced designer its new creative director, raising both hopes and eyebrows. Does fashion forgive? We shall see.
86 of 93 Steve Granitz/WireImage

No.93. A Really Red Carpet: Claire Danes

Claire Danes in Givenchy Haute Couture by Riccardo Tisci.

87 of 93 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No.94. A Really Red Carpet: Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence in Dior Haute Couture.

88 of 93 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

No.95. A Really Red Carpet: Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren Collection.

89 of 93 Steve Granitz/WireImage

No.96. A Really Red Carpet: Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Carolina Herrera.

90 of 93 Fotonoticias/WireImage

No.97. A Really Red Carpet: Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley in Donna Karan Atelier.

91 of 93 Trae Patton/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

No.98. A Really Red Carpet: Amy Adams

Amy Adams in Valentino Haute Couture.

92 of 93 Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

No.99. A Really Red Carpet: January Jones

January Jones in Prabal Gurung.

93 of 93 Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

No.100. A Really Red Carpet: Emma Watson

Emma Watson in Dior Haute Couture.

